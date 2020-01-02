Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Sitting ‘Feet Apart’ At The Golden Globes

If fans thought Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be ignoring each other at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, it turns out they were wrong. Instead, Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 50, will be seated just “feet apart” during the ceremony, which honors the best in film and television.
According to a report, the executives at the Hollywood Foreign Press decided to sit the pair at adjacent tables, within a few feet of each other. Their agents both apparently signed off on the plan.
As Star readers know, the couple wed in 2000. They divorced five years later, after Brad met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. That couple broke up over ten years later, in 2016, and have been going through a bitter divorce.
But since his split from Angelina, Brad and Jennifer have slowly become friends again. He attended her fiftieth birthday party in February 2019.
Brad and Jen attended the 2002 Golden Globes together, when they were still married. She was nominated for her role on Friends as Rachel Green, and he was her date for the event.
This year, she’s up for an award because of her role on The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Brad is nominated for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
It’s his ninth time as a nominee at the awards show, having previously been nominated for both his work as an actor and as a producer. He won for 12 Monkeys and 12 Years A Slave.
This is Jennifer’s fifth nomination, including one for producing The Morning Show. She previously won for her work on Friends in 2003.
Jennifer is also close friends with her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux
. They split in 2018 after seven years together.
