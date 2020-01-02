Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Sitting ‘Feet Apart’ At The Golden Globes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If fans thought Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be ignoring each other at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, it turns out they were wrong. Instead, Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 50, will be seated just “feet apart” during the ceremony, which honors the best in film and television.

According to a report, the executives at the Hollywood Foreign Press decided to sit the pair at adjacent tables, within a few feet of each other. Their agents both apparently signed off on the plan.

As Star readers know, the couple wed in 2000. They divorced five years later, after Brad met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. That couple broke up over ten years later, in 2016, and have been going through a bitter divorce.

But since his split from Angelina, Brad and Jennifer have slowly become friends again. He attended her fiftieth birthday party in February 2019.