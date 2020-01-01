Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Bradd Pitt and Angelina Jolie / Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

It’s Over

The Most Shocking Celebrity Splits of the Last Decade

From Brangelina to Bennifer, these breakups shocked fans.

By ,

Bradd Pitt and Angelina Jolie / Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

View gallery 15

The 2010s saw the end of some iconic celebrity relationships. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced just two years after they finally walked down the aisle. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck ended their marriage, as did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Kourtney Kardashian called it quits with Scott Disick after three kids and almost a decade together, and Heidi Klum ended things with Seal. Lady Gaga called off an engagement and Katie Holmes saw the end of two major relationships with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. These were the most shocking celebrity splits of the decade.

The Most Shocking Celebrity Splits of the Last Decade
1 of 15
Close gallery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad, 56, and Angelina, 44, first connected while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. They started dating soon after. They have six kids: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They finally wed in 2014, but in 2016, Angelina filed for divorce after Brad and Maddox had an altercation on a plane. Their divorce isn’t finalized yet.

Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Jennifer and Ben, both 47, announced their split in the summer of 2015. Rumors surfaced that the Justice League star was involved with their former nanny, Christine Ouzounian. The former couple remain close —  Jennifer helped support him when he went to rehab in 2018 — but they finalized their divorce after he left in-patient treatment in October of that year.

Photo credit: Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer, 50, and Justin, 48, met on the set of Tropic Thunder back in 2007. They reconnected three years later and started seriously dating in 2011. Justin proposed in 2012, but they waited three years to tie the knot. But just three years after that, in 2018, they announced they were getting divorced. They remain friends.

Photo credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing and Jenna, both 39, met while filming Step Up. By 2006, they were an official item. He proposed in September 2008 and they married the next July. In 2013, she gave birth to their daughter Everly, now 6. Fans were stunned when they announced their separation in 2018. Channing moved on with Jessie J (who he just split from), while Jenna is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Photo credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Anna, 43, was more famous than Chris, 40, when they started dating in 2007. They got engaged a year later and married in 2009. Chris’s career started to take off, as he received attention for his role on Parks & Recreation and was eventually cast as a Marvel superhero. Anna gave birth to their son, Jack, in 2012. They announced their split in 2017, saying in a joint statement, “We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed.”

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Jennifer, 50, and Marc, 51, dated just six months before getting married in 2004. In 2008, they welcomed twins Max and Emme. But they announced their separation three years later. Now J. Lo is gearing up for her wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

Photo credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Katie, 41, and Tom, 57, wed in 2006, shortly after their daughter Suri, now 13, was born. In 2012, they divorced, and Katie and Suri moved to New York.

Photo credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Not long after her breakup, Katie started dating Jamie, 52. They remained extremely low profile, rarely appearing in public together. But their long-term relationship ended in 2019, shortly after they attended the Met Gala together.

Photo credit: MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley, 27, met Liam, 29, when they filmed The Last Song in 2009. They eventually got engaged in 2012. But they split before they headed down the aisle. That wasn’t the end, though: They rekindled their romance in 2016 and wed over Christmas 2018. They shocked the world this August when they announced their split and swiftly divorced.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth, 47, brought a new phrase into the American consciousness when she announced that she and Chris, 42, were “consciously uncoupling” after ten years of marriage in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, but they still spend lots of time together with their kids: Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

Photo credit: Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, 40, and Scott, 36, started dating in 2006. They had three kids together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — but broke up in 2015 amid accusations that Scott cheated. Still, the pair have made an effort to be the best parents to their kids they can.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah, 49, and Nick, 39, were smitten when they married in 2008, six weeks after they met. Three years later she gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe. But it all fell apart and they separated in 2014.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Heidi Klum and Seal

Heidi, 46, and Seal, 56, were married seven years before they split in 2012. They have three biological children together, and Seal also adopted her daughter Leni, who was born in 2004, after the pair had started dating. The former Project Runway host married Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Photo credit: Scott Kirkland/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Gaga, 33, and Taylor, 38, met on the set of her music video of “You & I,” and sparks flew immediately for the pair. The Chicago Fire star proposed four years later, in 2015. But in 2016 they called it quits. She shed light on the reason for their split in her documentary film, Five Foot Two, saying, “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” She also connected their split to her work on A Star Is Born.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

Amy, 48, and Will, 49, met back in 1996 and started dating four years later. They married in 2003 and welcomed two sons — Archie, 11, and Abel, 9. They also collaborated on many comedy projects, including the film Blades Of Glory. So their 2012 split came as a major surprise. Will filed for divorce two years later.

Photo credit: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Filed under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE