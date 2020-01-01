The Most Shocking Celebrity Splits of the Last Decade

The 2010s saw the end of some iconic celebrity relationships. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced just two years after they finally walked down the aisle. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck ended their marriage, as did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Kourtney Kardashian called it quits with Scott Disick after three kids and almost a decade together, and Heidi Klum ended things with Seal. Lady Gaga called off an engagement and Katie Holmes saw the end of two major relationships with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. These were the most shocking celebrity splits of the decade.
1 of 15
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad, 56, and Angelina, 44, first connected while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith
in 2004. They started dating soon after. They have six kids: Maddox
, 18, Pax
, 16, Zahara
, 14, Shiloh
, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne
and Knox
. They finally wed in 2014, but in 2016, Angelina filed for divorce
after Brad and Maddox had an altercation on a plane. Their divorce isn’t finalized yet.
Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2 of 15
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Photo credit: Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock
3 of 15
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Jennifer, 50, and Justin, 48, met on the set of Tropic Thunder
back in 2007. They reconnected three years later and started seriously dating in 2011. Justin proposed in 2012, but they waited three years to tie the knot. But just three years after that, in 2018, they announced they were getting divorced
. They remain friends
.
Photo credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock
4 of 15
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
Photo credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
5 of 15
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
Anna, 43, was more famous than Chris, 40, when they started dating in 2007. They got engaged a year later and married in 2009. Chris’s career started to take off, as he received attention for his role on Parks & Recreation
and was eventually cast as a Marvel superhero. Anna gave birth to their son, Jack
, in 2012. They announced their split in 2017
, saying in a joint statement, “We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
6 of 15
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
7 of 15
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Photo credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
8 of 15
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
Photo credit: MEGA
9 of 15
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 15
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Photo credit: Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
11 of 15
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney, 40, and Scott, 36, started dating in 2006. They had three kids together — Mason
, 10, Penelope
, 7, and Reign
, 5 — but broke up in 2015 amid accusations that Scott cheated
. Still, the pair have made an effort to be the best parents to their kids they can.
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
12 of 15
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Mariah, 49, and Nick, 39, were smitten when they married in 2008, six weeks after they met. Three years later she gave birth to twins Moroccan
and Monroe
. But it all fell apart and they separated in 2014
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
13 of 15
Heidi Klum and Seal
Heidi, 46, and Seal, 56, were married seven years before they split in 2012. They have three biological children together, and Seal also adopted her daughter Leni
, who was born in 2004, after the pair had started dating. The former Project Runway
host married Tom Kaulitz
in 2019.
Photo credit: Scott Kirkland/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
14 of 15
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Gaga, 33, and Taylor, 38, met on the set of her music video of “You & I,” and sparks flew immediately for the pair. The Chicago Fire star proposed
four years later, in 2015. But in 2016 they called it quits
. She shed light on the reason for their split in her documentary film, Five Foot Two
, saying, “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” She also connected their split to her work on A Star Is Born
.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
15 of 15
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
Amy, 48, and Will, 49, met back in 1996 and started dating four years later. They married in 2003 and welcomed two sons — Archie
, 11, and Abel
, 9. They also collaborated on many comedy projects, including the film Blades Of Glory
. So their 2012 split came as a major surprise. Will filed for divorce two years later
.
Photo credit: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad, 56, and Angelina, 44, first connected while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith
in 2004. They started dating soon after. They have six kids: Maddox
, 18, Pax
, 16, Zahara
, 14, Shiloh
, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne
and Knox
. They finally wed in 2014, but in 2016, Angelina filed for divorce
after Brad and Maddox had an altercation on a plane. Their divorce isn’t finalized yet.
Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Photo credit: Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Jennifer, 50, and Justin, 48, met on the set of Tropic Thunder
back in 2007. They reconnected three years later and started seriously dating in 2011. Justin proposed in 2012, but they waited three years to tie the knot. But just three years after that, in 2018, they announced they were getting divorced
. They remain friends
.
Photo credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
Photo credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
Anna, 43, was more famous than Chris, 40, when they started dating in 2007. They got engaged a year later and married in 2009. Chris’s career started to take off, as he received attention for his role on Parks & Recreation
and was eventually cast as a Marvel superhero. Anna gave birth to their son, Jack
, in 2012. They announced their split in 2017
, saying in a joint statement, “We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Photo credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Photo credit: Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney, 40, and Scott, 36, started dating in 2006. They had three kids together — Mason
, 10, Penelope
, 7, and Reign
, 5 — but broke up in 2015 amid accusations that Scott cheated
. Still, the pair have made an effort to be the best parents to their kids they can.
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Mariah, 49, and Nick, 39, were smitten when they married in 2008, six weeks after they met. Three years later she gave birth to twins Moroccan
and Monroe
. But it all fell apart and they separated in 2014
.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Heidi Klum and Seal
Heidi, 46, and Seal, 56, were married seven years before they split in 2012. They have three biological children together, and Seal also adopted her daughter Leni
, who was born in 2004, after the pair had started dating. The former Project Runway
host married Tom Kaulitz
in 2019.
Photo credit: Scott Kirkland/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Gaga, 33, and Taylor, 38, met on the set of her music video of “You & I,” and sparks flew immediately for the pair. The Chicago Fire star proposed
four years later, in 2015. But in 2016 they called it quits
. She shed light on the reason for their split in her documentary film, Five Foot Two
, saying, “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” She also connected their split to her work on A Star Is Born
.
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
Amy, 48, and Will, 49, met back in 1996 and started dating four years later. They married in 2003 and welcomed two sons — Archie
, 11, and Abel
, 9. They also collaborated on many comedy projects, including the film Blades Of Glory
. So their 2012 split came as a major surprise. Will filed for divorce two years later
.
Photo credit: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock