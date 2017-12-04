Chris Pratt Files For Divorce From Anna Faris

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s officially over!

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for divorce months after announcing their separation.

Chris and Anna simultaneously filed the legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences,”

The two are asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

The two shocked the world by announcing their split on August 6th.

They list their separation as July 13th on the documents.

The two released a joint statement about the split saying,

“Anna and I are sad to announce that we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Adding, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”