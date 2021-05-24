Jamie Foxx and RD Whittington, CEO & founder of luxury company Wires Only, are set to give viewers a look inside the world of luxury cars, yachts and airplane dealerships with their new Discovery show, Hustle & Roll.

“I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project,” the Netflix star, 53, said in a press release. “My friend RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer … he makes magic happen. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re bringing with this show.”

The series is set to follow a group of highly competitive luxury car dealers, Whittington included, who specialize in making their clients’ dreams come true — by any means necessary.

“We are so excited to welcome Jamie Foxx to the Discovery family, and through his show, we are getting access to a rarely-seen business of sourcing and selling luxury cars, and the fascinating entrepreneurs who fiercely compete to succeed in this competitive market,” Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, Nancy Daniels, said.

Whittington is the foremost expert in sales of luxury automobiles, superyachts, speed boats and custom-designed private aircraft. For the last 20 years, he has been the authority in this business and has made some of the biggest acquisitions of luxury vehicles. His clients include well-known A-listers like Drake, Migos, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Chris Brown, J Balvin, Ray J, Marshmello, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Tyga, Travis Barker, Floyd Mayweather, Lil Uzi Vert, Rich the Kid and Lil Pump, among others.

“I’m excited to finally showcase the world I swim in by opening up the curtain on behind how we buy, sell and customize the hottest ways to travel in the world,” Whittington added. “Jamie Foxx is family to me and I am so excited to take you on this journey into my world with one of my most trusted associates and dear friends.”

He also teased what fans can expect to see in the show, adding, “Selling jets and cars to the biggest stars and richest people in the world, isn’t always glitz and glam, it’s a 24/7/365 job where you have to make the impossible actually possible. And when you watch this journey, you will see it all.”

Aside from Wires Only, it’s been rumored that Whittington is gearing up to step into the fashion world with a custom clothing line alongside legendary designer and owner of Rhude, Rhuigi Villasenor.