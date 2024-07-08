Reality star reveals what kind of father Nick Cannon really is after his Father’s Day remarks

One of the women Nick Cannon has children with is speaking out in his defense.

Just days before Father’s Day, Cannon told People that he was excited about giving his 11 children “the opportunity to connect and give me gifts.”

“It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest,” he told People. “But I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day.”

The statement was not well received by the public, who has had mixed opinions on Cannon’s decision to have so many children with so many different women.

Now, “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi is speaking out in support of Cannon, calling him a good father.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tiesi said Cannon “manages” being a father of 12 “really well. I feel like that’s why no one ever hears anything because we’re all happy. We all make it work.”

“He’s such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he’s never gonna blow anything off. It makes it easier when you’re doing things because you know he’s gonna make the effort and he’s gonna show up.”

“He is a great father. I don’t know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there’s anything that man genuinely cares about, it’s being a good and present dad and he makes it work,” she said. “None of us have any issues or anything, so I feel like it’s about the kids and they’re gonna always be first.”

Nick is a father to Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Zion, Zillion, Beautiful, Halo, Legendary, and Zen, who passed away when he was just 5 months old from brain cancer.

Tiesi praised the TV host on Father’s Day as well. “Happy Father’s Day to the most Ncredible father and person! Words can’t express the depth of my gratitude and appreciation for you and all that you do for our family. We love you and we will celebrate you today and everyday.”

Cannon revealed in June on his Instagram account that he has “the most valuable balls in the world” after insuring them through Dr. Squatch. Dr. Squatch “has insured them for $10M through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage,” Cannon continued.

In a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon explained why he made such a decision.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon told. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs… so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’”

“[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong,” he shared.

