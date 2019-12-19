Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split After Over A Year Together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are over. The couple have broken up after over a year together. It was Channing’s first public relationship since he split from wife Jenna Dewan in 2018.
Us Weekly broke the news of the end of their relationship. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told the magazine. “They are still really close and still good friends.”
Us broke the news of the pair’s romantic connection in October 2018. The pair was often spotted out and about together while they dated. A month later, Channing, 39, took his 6-year-old daughter Everly to one of Jessie’s concerts. A few days after that, the “Domino” singer, 31, headed to London to support Channing at his Magic Mike show.
Then, Jessie made a post blasting people who were comparing her looks to Jenna’s. “I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
She called Jenna, 39, “another beautiful woman.”
The “Price Tag” singer said, “I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier. We are all BEAUTIFUL.”
Jenna responded on Twitter. The Resident actress said, “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let's live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up.”
She added, “Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”
The couple wasn't afraid to show their love on social media. In May, Channing posted a nude photo on Instagram
, claiming he lost a bet with Jessie. “I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” he wrote, using Jessie’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…”
In the photo, he covered his privates with his hands while water splashed him.
