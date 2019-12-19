Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split After Over A Year Together

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are over. The couple have broken up after over a year together. It was Channing’s first public relationship since he split from wife Jenna Dewan in 2018.

Us Weekly broke the news of the end of their relationship. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told the magazine. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Us broke the news of the pair’s romantic connection in October 2018. The pair was often spotted out and about together while they dated. A month later, Channing, 39, took his 6-year-old daughter Everly to one of Jessie’s concerts. A few days after that, the “Domino” singer, 31, headed to London to support Channing at his Magic Mike show.

Then, Jessie made a post blasting people who were comparing her looks to Jenna’s. “I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.