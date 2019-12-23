Angelina Jolie Goes Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Zahara & Shiloh

Angelina Jolie got in some quality time with two of her kids — Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13 — on Sunday, December 22. The trio was spotted at The Grove Mall in Los Angeles, running around to get some last minute Christmas shopping done. Hopefully the kids got the perfect gifts for their other siblings: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
During their outing, Angelina, 44, took the pair into Barnes and Noble. They also browsed the farmers’ market and stopped at Starbucks for warm, seasonal beverages.
It’s not clear how much time Angelina will get with her kids this holiday season. Ex-husband Brad Pitt will have the three youngest kids on Christmas Eve.
A source told Us Weekly about Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, “[Brad’s] hoping they’ll want to spend the night but he’s really looking forward to Christmas Eve with them.”
“Last year Zahara spent a few hours with him,” the insider continued, “But he’s not expecting her this year.”
The couple had been together 11 years and finally married in 2014.
The other kids made appearances at the American
, European and London premieres of the film. The movie has made almost half a billion dollars worldwide. That makes it one of her most financially successful films of all time.
Meanwhile, Brad has picked up major Oscar buzz for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
. He’s already picked up Golden Globes
and Screen Actors Guild
nominations for his performance alongside Leonardo DiCaprio
and Margot Robbie
.
