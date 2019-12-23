Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh and Zahara shopping

Photos

Angelina Jolie Goes Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Zahara & Shiloh

It’s not clear if Brad Pitt will get to see all of his kids this holiday season.

By ,

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh and Zahara shopping

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 7

Angelina Jolie got in some quality time with two of her kids — Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13 — on Sunday, December 22. The trio was spotted at The Grove Mall in Los Angeles, running around to get some last minute Christmas shopping done. Hopefully the kids got the perfect gifts for their other siblings: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

During their outing, Angelina, 44, took the pair into Barnes and Noble. They also browsed the farmers’ market and stopped at Starbucks for warm, seasonal beverages.

It’s not clear how much time Angelina will get with her kids this holiday season. Ex-husband Brad Pitt will have the three youngest kids on Christmas Eve

A source told Us Weekly about Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, “[Brad’s] hoping they’ll want to spend the night but he’s really looking forward to Christmas Eve with them.”

 

Angelina Jolie Goes Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Zahara & Shiloh
1 of 7
Close gallery
“Last year Zahara spent a few hours with him,” the insider continued, “But he’s not expecting her this year.” 

Photo credit: MEGA

In 2018, Maddox and Pax skipped out on spending Christmas with their dad, 56. Maddox has had a complicated relationship with the Ad Astra actor since 2016 when they had an altercation on a plane. Angelina filed for divorce shortly after.

Photo credit: MEGA

The couple had been together 11 years and finally married in 2014.

Photo credit: MEGA

Maddox began attending college in South Korea this fall. Angelina dropped him off at Yonsei University. In September, the freshman snubbed Brad in an interview

Photo credit: MEGA

Angelina took all six kids with her on the red carpet while promoting Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Maddox joined Angelina and Zahara for the Japanese premiere of the Disney flicks.

Photo credit: MEGA

The other kids made appearances at the American, European and London premieres of the film. The movie has made almost half a billion dollars worldwide. That makes it one of her most financially successful films of all time.

Photo credit: MEGA

Meanwhile, Brad has picked up major Oscar buzz for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He’s already picked up Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild nominations for his performance alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE