Angelina Jolie Goes Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Zahara & Shiloh

Angelina Jolie got in some quality time with two of her kids — Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13 — on Sunday, December 22. The trio was spotted at The Grove Mall in Los Angeles, running around to get some last minute Christmas shopping done. Hopefully the kids got the perfect gifts for their other siblings: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

During their outing, Angelina, 44, took the pair into Barnes and Noble. They also browsed the farmers’ market and stopped at Starbucks for warm, seasonal beverages.

It’s not clear how much time Angelina will get with her kids this holiday season. Ex-husband Brad Pitt will have the three youngest kids on Christmas Eve.

A source told Us Weekly about Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, “[Brad’s] hoping they’ll want to spend the night but he’s really looking forward to Christmas Eve with them.”