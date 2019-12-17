Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston

Merry & Bright

Here’s What Happened Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston At Her Holiday Party

Reconciliation rumors have hounded the former couple for years.

By ,

Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston

Credit: INSTARImages (2)

View gallery 7

Brad Pitt attended his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s annual holiday party on Saturday, December 14, but what went down when the former couple reunited?

Jennifer, 50, hosted many of her friends at her home in Bel-Air, California. Us Weekly confirmed that Brad, 55, was in attendance, too. An insider said he arrived after 7 p.m. and stayed for nearly four hours, staying until the festivities had wrapped up.

Interestingly, Brad’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow was also on hand, with her husband of a little over a year, Brad Falchuk. The source also said that Jen’s house was all decked out for Christmas, with tons of lights.

Brad and Jen married in 2000. They divorced in 2005, amid the beginning of his relationship with Angelina Jolie. The exes are currently both nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards and are set to attend the events at the beginning of 2020.

Here’s What Happened Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston At Her Holiday Party
1 of 7
Close gallery
Jen is nominated for her starring role on The Morning Show, which airs on Apple TV+. Brad, meanwhile, is being honored for his roles in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

This isn’t the first time Brad and Jen have hung out together this year. The Ad Astra star attended Jen’s 50th birthday party in February.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But it was reported at the time that Jen basically ignored him for the entire night.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rumors flew that the former couple were going to reconcile. Brad eventually responded to the rumors when a camera man asked him if they were getting back together.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

With a laugh, he said, “Oh my God.” He added, “All right, have a good one.” A source also confirmed to Us that there “isn’t anything going on romantically between them,” though Jen is still in touch with Brad’s mom.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jennifer also reunited with her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux, in November. The 48-year-old posted a photo of his star-studded Friendsgiving, which also included Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

He posted a big group selfie on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights #Fakesgiving.” Jen and Justin also connected and spent time together when their dog Dolly died in July.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE