Here’s What Happened Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston At Her Holiday Party

Brad Pitt attended his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s annual holiday party on Saturday, December 14, but what went down when the former couple reunited?

Jennifer, 50, hosted many of her friends at her home in Bel-Air, California. Us Weekly confirmed that Brad, 55, was in attendance, too. An insider said he arrived after 7 p.m. and stayed for nearly four hours, staying until the festivities had wrapped up.

Interestingly, Brad’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow was also on hand, with her husband of a little over a year, Brad Falchuk. The source also said that Jen’s house was all decked out for Christmas, with tons of lights.

Brad and Jen married in 2000. They divorced in 2005, amid the beginning of his relationship with Angelina Jolie. The exes are currently both nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards and are set to attend the events at the beginning of 2020.