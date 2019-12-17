Here’s What Happened Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston At Her Holiday Party

Brad Pitt attended his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s annual holiday party on Saturday, December 14, but what went down when the former couple reunited?
Jennifer, 50, hosted many of her friends at her home in Bel-Air, California. Us Weekly confirmed that Brad, 55, was in attendance, too. An insider said he arrived after 7 p.m. and stayed for nearly four hours, staying until the festivities had wrapped up.
Interestingly, Brad’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow was also on hand, with her husband of a little over a year, Brad Falchuk. The source also said that Jen’s house was all decked out for Christmas, with tons of lights.
Brad and Jen married in 2000. They divorced in 2005, amid the beginning of his relationship with Angelina Jolie. The exes are currently both nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards and are set to attend the events at the beginning of 2020.
Jen is nominated for her starring role on The Morning Show, which airs on Apple TV+. Brad, meanwhile, is being honored for his roles in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
This isn’t the first time Brad and Jen have hung out together this year. The Ad Astra star attended Jen’s 50th birthday party in February.
With a laugh, he said, “Oh my God.” He added, “All right, have a good one.” A source also confirmed to Us that there “isn’t anything going on romantically between them,” though Jen is still in touch with Brad’s mom.
He posted a big group selfie on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights #Fakesgiving.” Jen and Justin also connected and spent time together when their dog Dolly died in July
.
