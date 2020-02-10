Star Magazine logo

Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian

Very Interesting

Brad Pitt Caught Flirting With Kim Kardashian At Oscars Afterparty

The actor took home a trophy on Sunday night.

Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian

Brad Pitt was flirting it up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — with Kim Kardashian! The Academy Award winner, who won for his turn in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was spotted cozying up to Kim, holding her hand and caressing her wrist.

Brad, 56, looked sharp in his classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile Kim, 39, wore a long white gown covered in ruffles that had a corset-like top. Its asymmetrical neckline featured one strap. It was a vintage Alexander McQueen dress that she confessed husband Kanye West had given to her as a present. But it was so tight that she couldn’t fully sit down in it!

She shared a video of herself in the back of their limo, lying down instead of sitting up, on her Instagram Story.

Brad Pitt Caught Flirting With Kim Kardashian At Oscars Afterparty
Kanye, 42, probably wasn’t mad about Brad flirting with his wife, since he also chatted up the Ad Astra star at the event. As Star readers know, Brad was spotted at one of Kanye’s Sunday Services over Labor Day weekend in 2019.

The Ocean’s 11 star said at the time about the religious event, “I think he was doing something really special there. It’s a pure celebration of life and people.”

“It’s really delightful, it really is,” he added. “It’s this real celebratory thing of people and it’s a really loving vibe and it’s beautiful — it’s huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.”

Brad said that he and Kanye became friends because they kept “just running [into each other] through the years.”

“I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?” the Missouri native explained. “Envisioning the future and, you know, we can’t forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open — he should always get credit for that.”

Brad dedicated his Oscar win on Sunday night to his six kids: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

He made headlines earlier this year when he was caught backstage at the SAG Awards with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner also attended the Vanity Fair party, as did Caitlyn Jenner. Then, Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney headed to the super-exclusive party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Kylie’s ex Travis Scott also attended with the women.

