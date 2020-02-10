Brad Pitt Caught Flirting With Kim Kardashian At Oscars Afterparty

Brad Pitt was flirting it up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — with Kim Kardashian! The Academy Award winner, who won for his turn in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was spotted cozying up to Kim, holding her hand and caressing her wrist.
Brad, 56, looked sharp in his classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile Kim, 39, wore a long white gown covered in ruffles that had a corset-like top. Its asymmetrical neckline featured one strap. It was a vintage Alexander McQueen dress that she confessed husband Kanye West had given to her as a present. But it was so tight that she couldn’t fully sit down in it!
She shared a video of herself in the back of their limo, lying down instead of sitting up, on her Instagram Story.
1 of 8
2 of 8
The Ocean’s 11 star said at the time about the religious event, “I think he was doing something really special there. It’s a pure celebration of life and people.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
“It’s really delightful, it really is,” he added. “It’s this real celebratory thing of people and it’s a really loving vibe and it’s beautiful — it’s huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
“I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?” the Missouri native explained. “Envisioning the future and, you know, we can’t forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open — he should always get credit for that.”
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Ocean’s 11 star said at the time about the religious event, “I think he was doing something really special there. It’s a pure celebration of life and people.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It’s really delightful, it really is,” he added. “It’s this real celebratory thing of people and it’s a really loving vibe and it’s beautiful — it’s huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?” the Missouri native explained. “Envisioning the future and, you know, we can’t forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open — he should always get credit for that.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages