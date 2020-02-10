Brad Pitt Caught Flirting With Kim Kardashian At Oscars Afterparty

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt was flirting it up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — with Kim Kardashian! The Academy Award winner, who won for his turn in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was spotted cozying up to Kim, holding her hand and caressing her wrist.

Brad, 56, looked sharp in his classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile Kim, 39, wore a long white gown covered in ruffles that had a corset-like top. Its asymmetrical neckline featured one strap. It was a vintage Alexander McQueen dress that she confessed husband Kanye West had given to her as a present. But it was so tight that she couldn’t fully sit down in it!

She shared a video of herself in the back of their limo, lying down instead of sitting up, on her Instagram Story.