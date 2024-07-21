Kim Kardashian reveals son was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, rare skin disorder

Kim Kardashian reveals her son has been diagnosed with a rare skin disorder.

While a guest on the SHE MD podcast, Kardashian opened up about her son’s skin disorder, something he inherited from her.

As Kardashian has spoken openly about it in the past, the reality star has dealt with psoriasis for most of her adult life, including an autoimmune disorder known as psoriatic arthritis. “[Psoriasis] came from my mom, went to me,” she explained on the podcast.

“And then I passed it on in a different form to my son,” she continued. According to the mom of four, one of her sons, she didn’t confirm who, was diagnosed with a mild case of Vitiligo.

“My son has an autoimmune disease,” Kardashian revealed. “They said you know it is hereditary and we’re still trying to figure it out.”

As the Mayo Clinic reports, Vitiligo “is a disease that causes loss of skin color in patches.” Over time, it is common for the discolored areas to “get bigger with time.”

“The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. It can also affect hair and the inside of the mouth,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“We got it under control,” Kardashian continued. “But I didn’t know anything about it.”

Alongside her two daughters, North and Chicago, she and Kanye West also share two boys, Saint and Psalm.

Kardashian doesn’t often talk about her kids medical obstacles. In October, while on a TikTok live with her oldest daughter North, Kim got upset with North after she revealed she was dyslexic.

“I am going to get off this live right now because you are just saying way too much,” Kim said following her daughter’s announcement. “I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

