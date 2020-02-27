Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Happened When She Went To Tristan Thompson’s NBA Game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian told Khloe Kardashian the real story of what happened when she and husband Kanye West attended one of Tristan Thompson’s basketball games. Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, sat courtside as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Los Angeles Lakers in January 2020, and rumor had it that Kim booed her sister’s ex, who publicly cheated on her multiple times.

In a new clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sisters discussed what went down. “How was the game?” Khloe, 35, asked as the pair lounged in her living room.

“It was good,” the KKW Beauty mogul said before airing her frustrations. “I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan.’”