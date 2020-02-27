Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Happened When She Went To Tristan Thompson’s NBA Game

Kim Kardashian told Khloe Kardashian the real story of what happened when she and husband Kanye West attended one of Tristan Thompson’s basketball games. Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, sat courtside as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Los Angeles Lakers in January 2020, and rumor had it that Kim booed her sister’s ex, who publicly cheated on her multiple times.
In a new clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sisters discussed what went down. “How was the game?” Khloe, 35, asked as the pair lounged in her living room.
“It was good,” the KKW Beauty mogul said before airing her frustrations. “I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan.’”
When photos of Kim standing up and yelling at the game went viral, Kim took to Twitter
to clarify what happened. She wrote, “I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming [LET’S] GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”
The Skims founder explained to her sister, “I was literally up going, 'Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go! Like, embarrassing myself and like, Lebron [James] right there and all the Lakers.” Khloe laughed because cheering at a sporting event doesn’t go with Kim’s “vibe.”
"It's crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True's dad
," the Good American designer said. “They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls**t than just the truth.”
“Yeah, we're family, we're supporting him. Great, it's exciting,” Kim added.
“I don't think what Tristan did was obviously right. … Obviously that’s not my thing and I brutalized him,” Kim explained. “But I also know that’s True’s dad and that mom cheated on dad and all their friends forgave mom.” Kris Jenner admitted to cheating on Robert Kardashian
while they were married.