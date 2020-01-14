Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Sit Courtside To Watch Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night on Monday, January 13. The couple sat courtside at the Staples Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, which means they had a front row view of Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Could this be a sign that they’re ready to accept him into their family again?
Kim, 39, shared pictures from the night out on her Instagram Story. In one photo, she showed off her snakeskin pants and glittery boots against the hardcourt. In a second, she gave fans a peek at what the courtside view looks like, taking a photo of all the athletes on the court. In a third post, she shared a snapshot of Tristan, 28, mid-game.
Khloe, 35, was not in attendance on Monday night, nor was her daughter with Tristan, True, 21 months. If the NBA player is planning to see his daughter while he’s in California, he hasn’t posted about it on social media.
The Cavaliers are playing the Los Angeles Clippers on January 14, so Tristan will be in town for at least a few days. Their next game after that is in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, January 17.
“He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out,” the KKW Beauty mogul explained. “He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨.”
She also shared a screenshot of the message the “Runaway” rapper sent her. It read, “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail
. Cover of Vogue
. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”
What do you think of Kim and Kanye attending Tristan’s game? Sound off in the comments!
