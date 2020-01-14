Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian / Tristan Thompson

Healing?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Sit Courtside To Watch Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson

The couple had a date night at the Lakers game.

By ,

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian / Tristan Thompson

Credit: INSTARImages / MEGA

View gallery 8

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night on Monday, January 13. The couple sat courtside at the Staples Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, which means they had a front row view of Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Could this be a sign that they’re ready to accept him into their family again?

Kim, 39, shared pictures from the night out on her Instagram Story. In one photo, she showed off her snakeskin pants and glittery boots against the hardcourt. In a second, she gave fans a peek at what the courtside view looks like, taking a photo of all the athletes on the court. In a third post, she shared a snapshot of Tristan, 28, mid-game.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Sit Courtside To Watch Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson
1 of 8
Close gallery
It’s not clear if Kim was rooting for the Cavaliers or the Lakers. Kanye, 42, has had a contentious relationship with Lakers star Lebron James, even saying he didn’t think Lebron should have left Cleveland for LA.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But Kim and Tristan also haven’t gotten along. After Tristan cheated on Khloe in 2018, Kim urged her to break up with him. They stayed together until February 2019, when he cheated with Jordyn Woods.

Photo credit: MEGA

Khloe, 35, was not in attendance on Monday night, nor was her daughter with Tristan, True, 21 months. If the NBA player is planning to see his daughter while he’s in California, he hasn’t posted about it on social media.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Cavaliers are playing the Los Angeles Clippers on January 14, so Tristan will be in town for at least a few days. Their next game after that is in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, January 17.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim’s date night with Kanye comes a day after she shared her latest gift from Kanye on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing a necklace and wrote, “If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out,” the KKW Beauty mogul explained. “He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She also shared a screenshot of the message the “Runaway” rapper sent her. It read, “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

What do you think of Kim and Kanye attending Tristan’s game? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE