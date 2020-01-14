Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Sit Courtside To Watch Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night on Monday, January 13. The couple sat courtside at the Staples Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, which means they had a front row view of Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Could this be a sign that they’re ready to accept him into their family again?

Kim, 39, shared pictures from the night out on her Instagram Story. In one photo, she showed off her snakeskin pants and glittery boots against the hardcourt. In a second, she gave fans a peek at what the courtside view looks like, taking a photo of all the athletes on the court. In a third post, she shared a snapshot of Tristan, 28, mid-game.