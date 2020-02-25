Star Magazine logo

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West

‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Trailer: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian At War

Watch the intense footage.

The new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 is here, and sisters Kim and Kourtney are at war! In the new KUWTK footage, Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, get into a physical altercation. Khloe also has serious words with her eldest sister.

At the beginning of the footage, Khloe, 35, asks Kourtney, “Why do you have to have an attitude?”

The Poosh blogger replied, “Don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours,”

Khloe struck back, saying, “Then don’t talk about it in front of me.”

Next, the trailer showed the moment Kim told Khloe that she was getting dinner with her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson.

But things really bubbled over in the next clip, which showed Kim and Kourtney getting physical with each other.

“You have nothing to say!” Kim said as she grabbed her sister. “Don’t ever come at me like that!” Kendall Jenner commented, “Buttons have been pushed.”

Kim and Khloe’s issues with Kourtney have been a recent and frequent issues on KUWTK. During season 17, Kim and Kourtney got into a blowout fight over the joint birthday party they were throwing for their daughters North, 6, and Penelope, 7. Khloe ended up right in the middle of the drama.

During another disagreement, Kim called her older sister a “f**king fake humanitarian hoe.” Kourtney also said Kim called her the “biggest ungrateful b***h.”

Kourtney and Khloe also got into a huge fight about Khloe’s friend Larsa Pippen “bullying” one of Kourtney’s friends.

Kim has also slammed Kourtney’s style, comparing her to a “grandma” and a “clown.” She also made Kourtney cry when she said she was the “least interesting to look at.”

In November 2019, Kourtney announced that she was taking a major step back from filming the show, starting with the new season. It’s not clear how much she’ll be on camera this time around, but clearly tensions with her sister will still be in the spotlight.

Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick also got into a major feud with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble about how they discipline Penelope.

Season 18 of KUWTK will air Thursdays on E!, starting March 26.

