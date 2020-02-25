‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Trailer: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian At War

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 is here, and sisters Kim and Kourtney are at war! In the new KUWTK footage, Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, get into a physical altercation. Khloe also has serious words with her eldest sister.

At the beginning of the footage, Khloe, 35, asks Kourtney, “Why do you have to have an attitude?”

The Poosh blogger replied, “Don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours,”

Khloe struck back, saying, “Then don’t talk about it in front of me.”

Next, the trailer showed the moment Kim told Khloe that she was getting dinner with her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson.

But things really bubbled over in the next clip, which showed Kim and Kourtney getting physical with each other.

“You have nothing to say!” Kim said as she grabbed her sister. “Don’t ever come at me like that!” Kendall Jenner commented, “Buttons have been pushed.”