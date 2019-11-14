Kourtney Gets Into Blowout Fight With Kim As She Decides To Leave ‘KUWTK’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian is at her wit’s end with sister Kim in a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The shocking footage comes just days after Kourtney, 40, revealed that she’s going to take a major step back from filming the show. The Poosh blogger wants to focus more on her kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Saint, 4 — which has been a major source of tension with her sisters.

In the new clip from the November 17 episode, Kim, 39, and Kourtney were planning Penelope and 6-year-old North’s joint, Candy Land-themed birthday party.

“So have you thought of any ideas for the party?” Kim asked her eldest sister. It was only a few days before they were set to hold the celebration.

“Somewhat healthy,” Kourtney suggested. Kim was aghast. “It’s Candy Land, Kourtney!” she replied.

“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what, sugar is not healthy,” Kourtney admitted. “But let’s not do the nasty stuff with, like, food coloring and gross s**t.” Both of the women got progressively more upset as their argument boiled over.