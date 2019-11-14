Kourtney Gets Into Blowout Fight With Kim As She Decides To Leave ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is at her wit’s end with sister Kim in a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The shocking footage comes just days after Kourtney, 40, revealed that she’s going to take a major step back from filming the show. The Poosh blogger wants to focus more on her kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Saint, 4 — which has been a major source of tension with her sisters.
In the new clip from the November 17 episode, Kim, 39, and Kourtney were planning Penelope and 6-year-old North’s joint, Candy Land-themed birthday party.
“So have you thought of any ideas for the party?” Kim asked her eldest sister. It was only a few days before they were set to hold the celebration.
“Somewhat healthy,” Kourtney suggested. Kim was aghast. “It’s Candy Land, Kourtney!” she replied.
“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what, sugar is not healthy,” Kourtney admitted. “But let’s not do the nasty stuff with, like, food coloring and gross s**t.” Both of the women got progressively more upset as their argument boiled over.
When Kourtney suggested they try to get organic cotton candy, Kim angrily reminded her the party was in only eight days.
“Then why does your car have leather seats? Why are you wearing plastic glasses?” she asked.
“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy and it’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that,” the KKW Beauty founder told the camera, expressing her exasperation. “It just doesn’t make sense and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday.”
Kourtney was just as upset when she talked to the cameras. “I can’t believe that Kim isn’t willing to compromise at all and that she doesn’t feel guilty about giving not only her kids and my kids, but all these kids coming to our party so much junk and candy. It’s such a dated vibe to be like that,” she said.
As Star
readers know, Kourtney tries to stick to a more plant-based, keto-inspired diet and she rarely eats sugar
— or lets her kids indulge. But when Kourtney said that the sweet treats didn’t go with her “brand,” Kim wasn’t buying it.
In recent seasons, Kim and Kourtney have constantly been at each other’s throats. Last year, Kim famously called her sister the “least interesting to look at.”
She also called her lazy, saying, “Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about … but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”
But Kourtney said she didn’t want the busy schedules her siblings have. “I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job,” she said.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! At 9 p.m. ET.
