Kourtney Kardashian Officially Stepping Back From ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a major step back from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mom of three, who’s been more apprehensive about the show in recent seasons, announced the news during an interview with Kim and Khloe.

Kourtney, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there.” She added, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney said about when fans can expect to start seeing her less. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Khloe, 35, and Kim, 39, weren’t confident their sister would stay away from the allure of the cameras for long. “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloe said. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”