Kourtney Kardashian Officially Stepping Back From ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a major step back from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mom of three, who’s been more apprehensive about the show in recent seasons, announced the news during an interview with Kim and Khloe.
Kourtney, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there.” She added, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”
“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney said about when fans can expect to start seeing her less. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”
Khloe, 35, and Kim, 39, weren’t confident their sister would stay away from the allure of the cameras for long. “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloe said. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”
As Star readers know, Kourtney had increasingly been fighting with her sisters over her commitment to the show and their business ventures.
Last year, Kim called her eldest sister the “least interesting to look at” during a fight
over scheduling a photoshoot. The KKW Beauty mogul also attacked Kourtney for being lazy, saying, “Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about … but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”
Kourtney told her mom, Kris Jenner
, after the confrontation
, “You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.
“What’s natural to me is being a mother,” the Poosh blogger said. “And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”
She replied, “Yeah. Who cares?” Her sisters seemed upset over the admission. Kim yelled, "We're firing Kourtney. She's out!"
Kourtney shares her three kids — Mason
, 9, Penelope
, 7, and Reign
, 4 — with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick
, who is also a full-time cast member of the show.
