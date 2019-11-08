Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Kourtney Kardashian

It’s Over

Kourtney Kardashian Officially Stepping Back From ‘KUWTK’

The reality star wants to focus on her three kids.

By ,

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 8

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a major step back from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mom of three, who’s been more apprehensive about the show in recent seasons, announced the news during an interview with Kim and Khloe.

Kourtney, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there.” She added, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney said about when fans can expect to start seeing her less. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Khloe, 35, and Kim, 39, weren’t confident their sister would stay away from the allure of the cameras for long. “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloe said. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

Kourtney Kardashian Officially Stepping Back From ‘KUWTK’
1 of 8
Close gallery
“They all come back,” Khloe joked, probably referring to her brother Rob. He took a big step away from the show in 2016, but has been making sporadic appearances in recent episodes. Earlier this year, he appeared in a storyline about his daughter Dream’s second birthday. His sisters also posted rare photos of him to Instagram in October where he showed off his weight loss.
As Star readers know, Kourtney had increasingly been fighting with her sisters over her commitment to the show and their business ventures.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Last year, Kim called her eldest sister the “least interesting to look at” during a fight over scheduling a photoshoot. The KKW Beauty mogul also attacked Kourtney for being lazy, saying, “Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about … but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kourtney told her mom, Kris Jenner, after the confrontation, “You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“What’s natural to me is being a mother,” the Poosh blogger said. “And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

Photo credit: MEGA

In the trailer for season 17, which is currently airing on E!, Khloe asked Kourtney, “You would be happy if the show ended?”

Photo credit: MEGA

She replied, “Yeah. Who cares?” Her sisters seemed upset over the admission. Kim yelled, "We're firing Kourtney. She's out!"
Kourtney shares her three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, who is also a full-time cast member of the show.
Filed under: , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE