Kardashians At War: The KarJenner Clan Fights In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

The Kardashian–Jenner sisters are usually thick as thieves, but in the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, the close-knit family is at odds. The new footage shows Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall at the ends of their ropes, with mama Kris right in the middle of the drama.
The trailer opened with Kris, 63, saying, “I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side. And I feel like it’s gotten a little mean girls.”
Then Kim’s voice was heard, crying, saying, “I’m not doing this. This is cruel.”
In the next scene, Khloe, 35, asked Kourtney, 40, “You would be happy if the show ended?”
“Yeah,” the eldest sister admitted. “Who cares?” Her sisters freaked out over the news.
Then Kris told Kim, 38, “As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight.” Kim seemed shocked by her mom’s criticism, but then footage showed her blowing up at Kourtney over their daughters Penelope and North’s joint birthday party.
In one shot, Kim yelled, “We’re firing Kourtney, she’s out!”
“Everything is so different,” Kim lamented. “I don’t know why we can’t all just respect each other.”
Kendall, 23, tried to explain. “I think sometimes there’s a lot of judgment,” she said. Kris chimed in, saying, “I feel like we just need to press a reset button.”
“You guys gotta get back to the fact that we’re just family,” she added.
During another part of the trailer, Khloe revealed that her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had given her a pink diamond ring. Scott Disick noted its resemblance to an engagement ring, which caused Khloe to yell at him, “No! No!”
At the end of the trailer, Khloe called someone unseen “the most pathetic human being.”
As Star readers know, fights between the sisters can get vicious. Last year, Kim made Kourtney cry when she called her the “least interesting to look at.” Then, the KKW Beauty mogul told her sister that she dressed like a grandma and a clown.
