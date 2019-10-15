Kardashians At War: The KarJenner Clan Fights In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kardashian–Jenner sisters are usually thick as thieves, but in the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, the close-knit family is at odds. The new footage shows Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall at the ends of their ropes, with mama Kris right in the middle of the drama.

The trailer opened with Kris, 63, saying, “I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side. And I feel like it’s gotten a little mean girls.”

Then Kim’s voice was heard, crying, saying, “I’m not doing this. This is cruel.”

In the next scene, Khloe, 35, asked Kourtney, 40, “You would be happy if the show ended?”

“Yeah,” the eldest sister admitted. “Who cares?” Her sisters freaked out over the news.

Then Kris told Kim, 38, “As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight.” Kim seemed shocked by her mom’s criticism, but then footage showed her blowing up at Kourtney over their daughters Penelope and North’s joint birthday party.