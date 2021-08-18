Supporting her man! Kendall Jenner showed off boyfriend Devin Booker‘s Olympic gold medal while the couple enjoyed a relaxing vacation.

“LAKE BOi,” the Phoenix Suns player, 24, captioned a series of Instagram photos posted on Tuesday, August 17, one of which included the 25-year-old model lounging with his 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal around her neck. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked cute on a boat while wearing a green bikini and sipping a beer.

The basketball star was a member of Team USA, who defeated France during the Olympic Games. Earlier this month, Jenner showed support for Booker’s Olympic win via Instagram Stories. On August 6, she uploaded a photo of her TV, in which her boyfriend’s jersey was full display, and added a gold medal emoji to the photo.

Jenner and Booker first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 and kept things under wraps until February of this year. On Valentine’s Day, the former E! personality took things public by posting a photo of herself and Booker alongside a heart emoji. She also tagged him in the photo.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June and Jenner gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship with a series of photos on social media alongside the caption, “365.”

Before Booker, Jenner kept all her significant others out of the public eye. In fact, according to KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam, Jenner made a “rule” to keep all her boyfriends off KUWTK over the years.

“She just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” Farjam said on “The Daily Dish” podcast in June.