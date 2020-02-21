Justin Bieber Ranks His Wife’s Friends In Super Awkward Video

Justin Bieber landed himself in hot water when James Corden asked him to rank his wife Hailey Baldwin’s friends during an intense game of “Spill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show on Thursday, February 21. The “Yummy” singer decided to do it, pitting Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne against each other and reigniting a feud in the process.

During the popular segment, James, 41, and his guest ask each other tough questions. If someone doesn’t want to answer, they have to eat something gross instead.

“What did I get myself into?” Justin, 25, asked as he sat down at the table. The gross snacks on offer included bird saliva, cow tongue, ant yogurt and beetle jello shots.

Justin skipped the first question he was asked and had to drink part of a shrimp and chili pepper smoothie as punishment. So, when James asked him to rank Hailey’s supermodel friends or eat bull penis, he chose to answer.