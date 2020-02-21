Justin Bieber Ranks His Wife’s Friends In Super Awkward Video

Justin Bieber landed himself in hot water when James Corden asked him to rank his wife Hailey Baldwin’s friends during an intense game of “Spill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show on Thursday, February 21. The “Yummy” singer decided to do it, pitting Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne against each other and reigniting a feud in the process.
During the popular segment, James, 41, and his guest ask each other tough questions. If someone doesn’t want to answer, they have to eat something gross instead.
“What did I get myself into?” Justin, 25, asked as he sat down at the table. The gross snacks on offer included bird saliva, cow tongue, ant yogurt and beetle jello shots.
Justin skipped the first question he was asked and had to drink part of a shrimp and chili pepper smoothie as punishment. So, when James asked him to rank Hailey’s supermodel friends or eat bull penis, he chose to answer.
1 of 8
“Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is very close to,” the Cats star said. “Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
2 of 8
Justin took a while to think, then decided on his ranking: “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
“But here’s the thing — let’s go back to it though,” Justin said, trying to explain. “I know Kendall the best — I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
He clarified, “So I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship — it’s not like I’m like ‘Screw Cara!’ I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis. It is what it is.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
5 of 8
Cara, 27, seemed to have interpreted it differently, though. The supermodel posted a clip of Justin during the segment on her Instagram. Then she shared a photo of him singing at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
, checking her out while she walked and a picture of them hanging out while wearing Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
She wrote, “Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,” she wrote after Hailey, 23, called her husband a “Gentleman” in another comment. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is very close to,” the Cats star said. “Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Justin took a while to think, then decided on his ranking: “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“But here’s the thing — let’s go back to it though,” Justin said, trying to explain. “I know Kendall the best — I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He clarified, “So I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship — it’s not like I’m like ‘Screw Cara!’ I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis. It is what it is.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Cara, 27, seemed to have interpreted it differently, though. The supermodel posted a clip of Justin during the segment on her Instagram. Then she shared a photo of him singing at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
, checking her out while she walked and a picture of them hanging out while wearing Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She wrote, “Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,” she wrote after Hailey, 23, called her husband a “Gentleman” in another comment. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages