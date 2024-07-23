Hailey Bieber Says She’s No Longer ‘Super Close’ to Her Family as She Prepares for the Birth of Her First Child

As Hailey Bieber continues to prepare to meet her first child with husband, pop star Justin Bieber, the 27-year-old is making a heartbreaking admission.

In an interview published on July 23, Hailey sat down with W magazine. During her interview, she revealed she not that close with her family.

The reason why is because she’s focused on the family she’s currently building with Justin.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” the model turned business owner told W magazine. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

However, while she may not be putting her family at the forefront, Hailey says that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have fond memories of them. “But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories,” she explained.

Prior to her marriage to Justin, Hailey was a member of the prominent Baldwin family. Her parents are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin; her uncles are popular actors William and Alec Baldwin.

Now, nearly six years into their marriage, Hailey and Justin are about to be parents for the first time. However, she admits that her and Justin’s love for each other nearly stopped them from having children at all.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey said of learning she was pregnant. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

Hailey doesn’t often talk about her marriage, likely because of the amount of hate they’ve received online. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey admitted. “Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

As a result, Hailey made the decision to hide her pregnancy for the first six months. “I probably could have hid it until the end,” she told W. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly.”

“I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Hailey Bieber Says She’s No Longer ‘Super Close’ to Her Family as She Prepares for the Birth of Her First Child