Kendall Jenner Learns Stunts With The Navarro Cheerleading Squad: Watch

Kendall Jenner flexed her cheerleading skills with the Navarro cheerleading squad, who rose to fame on the Netflix documentary series Cheer. The supermodel, 23, was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ellen surprised her with a visit from the cheerleaders. Morgan Simianer, James Thomas, TT Barker and Shannon Woolsey and their choreographer Andy Cosferent taught Kendall how to do one of their amazing stunts. They even gave her a sparkling Navarro cheerleading uniform.
During the episode, Ellen, 62, mentioned to Kendall that she used to be a cheerleader when she was in high school. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added, “After I watched Cheer I was like, ‘I was definitely not this type of cheerleader.” Ellen showed an embarrassing photo of Kendall in the middle of a cheer routine when she was in her teens.
Kendall mentioned how much she enjoyed Cheer and the cast and especially Morgan, 22. Morgan then walked out from backstage, and she and Kendall shared a hug. The whole Navarro squad had previously been on Ellen earlier in January.
Morgan presented Kendall with her own Navarro uniform adding, “You look good in everything.” Then she and the other cheerleaders demonstrated some stunts for Kendall and Ellen producer Andy Lassner to learn.
Kendall demonstrated a cheer she remembered from high school which was much simpler than Navarro's over-the-top routines.
First Shannon and TT showed off a super complicated lift where Shannon did a handstand before standing up straight.
Then they taught Kendall a more simple stunt called a prep. Kendall was worried that it would be too hard, but Ellen egged her on to try it.
When she hit the top of the lift, Kendall squealed in delight before begging them to let her down.
The Navarro cheerleaders were just as excited to meet Kendall as she was to meet them. Morgan wrote on Instagram, “This was absolutely incredible. I’m speechless.”
Both Kendall and her sister Kylie
were cheerleaders in high school at Sierra Canyon Valley School. They left school in 2012 and finished high school with the help of a private tutor.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Other famous fans of the Navarro squad include Chrissy Teigen
and Reese Witherspoon
. Reese, 43, said she “cried big baby tears” watching the show’s finale.