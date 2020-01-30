Kendall Jenner Learns Stunts With The Navarro Cheerleading Squad: Watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner flexed her cheerleading skills with the Navarro cheerleading squad, who rose to fame on the Netflix documentary series Cheer. The supermodel, 23, was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ellen surprised her with a visit from the cheerleaders. Morgan Simianer, James Thomas, TT Barker and Shannon Woolsey and their choreographer Andy Cosferent taught Kendall how to do one of their amazing stunts. They even gave her a sparkling Navarro cheerleading uniform.

During the episode, Ellen, 62, mentioned to Kendall that she used to be a cheerleader when she was in high school. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added, “After I watched Cheer I was like, ‘I was definitely not this type of cheerleader.” Ellen showed an embarrassing photo of Kendall in the middle of a cheer routine when she was in her teens.

Kendall mentioned how much she enjoyed Cheer and the cast and especially Morgan, 22. Morgan then walked out from backstage, and she and Kendall shared a hug. The whole Navarro squad had previously been on Ellen earlier in January.