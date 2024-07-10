After Ellen DeGeneres cancelled a handful of tour dates, the comedian is revealing she’s done.

The comedian is currently on her stand-up tour, Ellen’s Last Stand…Up. During one of her latest shows, Ellen told the crowd that she’s calling it quits.

Shutterstock

While in Santa Rosa, California, an audience member asked her if they would be seeing her on other stages like Broadway or possibly movies at the end of her tour. And Ellen had a blunt response.

According to SFGATE, the comedian responded by saying, “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special,” set to air at the end of 2024, “I’m done.”

As Ticketmaster reported last week, her Dallas show, her second San Francisco show, her second Seattle show, and her second Chicago show have all been cancelled.

While Ellen has yet to share a statement regarding her cancelled shows, Ellen continued telling the fan that she’s thankful her fans still care about her. “Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens.”

Shutterstock

“Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” the 66-year-old added before joking that she’ll eventually be “kicked out for being old,” the SFGATE reported.

“Old, gay and mean—the triple crown.”

But the longtime talk show host continued by refuting the claims that she is mean. “I am many things, but I am not mean.”

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity,” she admitted.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits as reports reveal several stand up shows cancelled