Opulence

The Most Luxurious Presents The Kardashians & Jenners Were Gifted This Year!

Who got the most over-the-top present?

The Kardashian and Jenner family is known for giving each other over-the-top gifts, but in 2019 they really outdid themselves. Whether it was Kim Kardashian’s emotional, expensive birthday lunch for mom Kris Jenner or Kanye West hiring Kenny G to perfume for his wife, money was no object when it came to showing each other their love. See the jewelry, cars, flowers, purses and sneakers gifted each other this year!

When baby Chicago turned 1 in January, Aunt Kourtney bought her a baby-sized Mercedes G-Wagon to match the real car Kanye, 42, gave Kim, 39, in August 2018.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Meanwhile, North, now 6, made her little sister cookies that spelled out her name.
For Valentine’s Day, Kanye hired Kenny G to serenade Kim with his famous saxophone in the middle of their house, surrounded by roses.
Travis Scott surprised his then-girlfriend Kylie with huge flower arrangements in the shape of heart-shaped arches all around her house.
When baby Stormi turned 1 in February, mom Kylie, 22, threw her a lavish “Stormiworld” themed party. She showed off lots of her daughter’s gifts on Instagram, including the moment DJ Khaled gave Stormi her first Chanel bag. The baby also got gifts from Gucci and Christian Louboutin.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

When Khloe’s daughter True turned 1 April, Khloe’s friend, beauty influencer Hrush Achemyan gifted the toddler with a diamond tennis bracelet. Tristan Thompson got Khloe, 35, some expensive jewelry for her birthday, too.
North and Penelope Disick celebrated their sixth and seventh birthdays Bzriv4Rhv2rwith a joint Candyland party. Then Kourtney, 40, also rented out an iHop for her daughter so she could have a pajama pancake party. The little girls arrived for the celebration in a limo.
Kylie gave her family members the gift of a vacation when she took them all on a superyacht in Europe for her birthday in August. But Travis got her the most extravagant gift: He bought her a $500,000 diamond necklace in the shape of the Kylie Cosmetics logo.
When Kim celebrated her big day in October, she wrote on Instagram, “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags.”
But that wasn’t the whole story! She continued, “[Kanye] donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”
The money was split between Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.
Kylie celebrated brother Rob’s daughter Dream’s third birthday with the little girl’s first ever helicopter ride!

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kim went over-the-top for mom Kris’ 64th birthday in November. She told the momager that they’d just be having a normal birthday lunch, but in actuality, she’d rented out their childhood home and decorated it to look just like it did when they grew up there. Kris burst into tears during the reveal.
She even rented every single car her parents had ever owned when they were together for a huge surprise when everyone left the celebration.
Kourtney’s sons Reign and Mason turned 5 and 10 and December 14. Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima posted on his Instagram Story a photo of Reign with new sneakers that the French model bought him. “Happy birthday, little prince,” he wrote over the photo. It’s not clear what he got Mason.

Photo credit: Younes Bendjima / Instagram

What do you think was the most lavish Kardashian gift? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

