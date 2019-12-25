The Kardashian and Jenner family is known for giving each other over-the-top gifts, but in 2019 they really outdid themselves. Whether it was Kim Kardashian’s emotional, expensive birthday lunch for mom Kris Jenner or Kanye West hiring Kenny G to perfume for his wife, money was no object when it came to showing each other their love. See the jewelry, cars, flowers, purses and sneakers gifted each other this year!
Meanwhile, North, now 6, made her little sister cookies that spelled out her name.
North and Penelope Disick
celebrated their sixth and seventh birthdays Bzriv4Rhv2rwith a joint Candyland party
. Then Kourtney, 40, also rented out an iHop for her daughter so she could have a pajama pancake party. The little girls arrived for the celebration in a limo.
But that wasn’t the whole story! She continued, “[Kanye] donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”
The money was split between Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.
Kourtney’s sons Reign and Mason turned 5 and 10 and December 14. Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima posted on his Instagram Story a photo of Reign with new sneakers that the French model bought him. “Happy birthday, little prince,” he wrote over the photo. It’s not clear what he got Mason.
What do you think was the most lavish Kardashian gift? Sound off in the comments!
Kim went over-the-top for mom Kris’ 64th birthday in November. She told the momager that they’d just be having a normal birthday lunch, but in actuality, she’d rented out their childhood home and decorated it to look just like it did when they grew up there. Kris burst into tears during the reveal.
She even rented every single car her parents had ever owned when they were together for a huge surprise when everyone left the celebration.
