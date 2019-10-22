Inside Kim Kardashian’s Luxe 39th Birthday Celebration

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday in style on October 21. Her husband, Kanye West, and her mom, Kris Jenner, threw her an extravagant birthday dinner. The family affair featured food from Kim’s favorite Armenian restaurant. For dessert, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars hired a beignet truck and a churro cart to feed their guests. Kim showed off the party on Instagram.

Kim posted videos of her three oldest kids running around — North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 21 months. It seemed baby Psalm, 5 months, was already asleep for the night.

Kourtney brought along her three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — who ran through the party with their cousins. Khloe and baby True, 18 months, also attended the festivities. Khloe, 35, posted photos of the many flower arrangements Kim received from friends and family.

If Kendall and Kylie were in attendance, they stayed off of social media. Someone who looked like brother Rob also popped up in the background of some of the videos.