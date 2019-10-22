Inside Kim Kardashian’s Luxe 39th Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday in style on October 21. Her husband, Kanye West, and her mom, Kris Jenner, threw her an extravagant birthday dinner. The family affair featured food from Kim’s favorite Armenian restaurant. For dessert, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars hired a beignet truck and a churro cart to feed their guests. Kim showed off the party on Instagram.
Kim posted videos of her three oldest kids running around — North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 21 months. It seemed baby Psalm, 5 months, was already asleep for the night.
Kourtney brought along her three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — who ran through the party with their cousins. Khloe and baby True, 18 months, also attended the festivities. Khloe, 35, posted photos of the many flower arrangements Kim received from friends and family.
If Kendall and Kylie were in attendance, they stayed off of social media. Someone who looked like brother Rob also popped up in the background of some of the videos.
Kim revealed that her kids made her breakfast on Monday morning, presenting her with pancakes that spelled out “Mom” alongside homemade cards.
The KKW Beauty founder posted adorable videos of North, Penelope, True and Chicago horsing around during the party
At one point, Penelope carried Chicago on her back before the toddler slid off on to the floor.
Over another clip of the squad Kim wrote, “I love my family.” One of the men in the video looked like Rob, but his head was off-screen.
Saint was definitely enjoying the dessert options. In one video, the toddler clutched a churro in his hand and there was chocolate all over his face.
The dinner was catered by Carousel, which the Skims designer
claimed is her favorite Armenian restaurant. She posted a photo of some delicious looking baklava.
Kim and Kanye’s publicist, Tracy Nguyen Romulus, posted a video of Kim blowing out the candles on her cake.
Kim wrote in another post, “Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday
ever! I spent the weekend [with] my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye.”
She continued, “My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags.”
Kim added, “But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!” In her Story, she revealed that they donated to Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.
