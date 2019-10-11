Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Baptism With Daughter North In Armenia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian brought her children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months and Psalm, 5 months — to Armenia to be baptized with her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared photos of their special day on Instagram on October 10.

Kim, 38, wrote, “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip.”

She continued, “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

In the two photos she posted, she and North posed in the church. In one picture, their backs were turned toward the camera and they held hands. Kim wore a skin tight brown dress with a khaki veil. North wore khaki pants with a loose jacket in the same color. In the second image, they both looked directly into the camera. North also put on a veil and was wearing a large, elaborate necklace.

On October 11, Kim shared more photos of Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s baptisms. Baby Psalm was shirtless as the priest dunked him in the water, while Chicago and Saint wore white.