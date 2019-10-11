Star Magazine logo

Holy

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Baptism With Daughter North In Armenia

The reality star brought her kids to the country for the religious ceremony.

Kim Kardashian brought her children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months and Psalm, 5 months — to Armenia to be baptized with her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared photos of their special day on Instagram on October 10.

Kim, 38, wrote, “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip.”

She continued, “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

In the two photos she posted, she and North posed in the church. In one picture, their backs were turned toward the camera and they held hands. Kim wore a skin tight brown dress with a khaki veil. North wore khaki pants with a loose jacket in the same color. In the second image, they both looked directly into the camera. North also put on a veil and was wearing a large, elaborate necklace.

On October 11, Kim shared more photos of Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s baptisms. Baby Psalm was shirtless as the priest dunked him in the water, while Chicago and Saint wore white.

While Kim and her three youngest children were baptized during their visit to Armenia, North was not. That’s because in 2015, Kim and husband Kanye West brought her to the Armenian Apostolic Church in Jerusalem to receive the sacred rite.

Sister Kourtney also went to Armenia with her kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — but she didn’t mention on social media whether or not any members of her family were baptized there.
Kim, Kourtney and sister Khloe all try to keep their father Robert Kardashian’s Armenian heritage alive in their families. Kim previously visited the country in 2015.

During this trip, Kim and Kourtney met with the country’s president, Armen Sarkissian. Kim also met the prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, who joked on Instagram, “We made a deal with @kimkardashian that she will visit #Armenia more often.”
Kim’s husband, Kanye, 42, has been talking a lot about Christianity and spirituality this year. In January, he started holding weekly Sunday Services, where he performs religious songs with a choir.

He ended up taking the performance to Coachella. He’s planning on releasing an album of the music from the services, titled Jesus Is King. It was supposed to come out at the end of September, but its release had been delayed.

Kim and Kourtney left Armenia on Thursday, October 10. Kim posted photos from their private jet on her Instagram Story.
