Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell & Cher Pose As Sexy Bikers On Magazine Cover Together

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and Cher met up for their first ever photoshoot together for CR Fashion Book. In the pictures, the three icons formed a fantasy biker gang for the magazine’s “Power” issue.

In the photos, all three women rocked sky-high black hair and aggressive winged eyeliner. On one cover Kim, 39, wore a tiny black polo shirt that was cinched with a thick black belt. Cher, 73, paired towering leather boots with tight black pants and a motorcycle jacket. Another cover had Naomi, 49, in an open blazer and a black bra as she walked down the streets of Los Angeles.

In the photos inside the magazine, the three women posed on old school motorcycles together. In one shot, Cher and Naomi walked down the street arm in arm.