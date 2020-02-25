Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell & Cher Pose As Sexy Bikers On Magazine Cover Together

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and Cher met up for their first ever photoshoot together for CR Fashion Book. In the pictures, the three icons formed a fantasy biker gang for the magazine’s “Power” issue.
In the photos, all three women rocked sky-high black hair and aggressive winged eyeliner. On one cover Kim, 39, wore a tiny black polo shirt that was cinched with a thick black belt. Cher, 73, paired towering leather boots with tight black pants and a motorcycle jacket. Another cover had Naomi, 49, in an open blazer and a black bra as she walked down the streets of Los Angeles.
In the photos inside the magazine, the three women posed on old school motorcycles together. In one shot, Cher and Naomi walked down the street arm in arm.
During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians
, Kim took her friends to see the “Believe” singer’s show in Las Vegas. Kim and Cher were spotted taking these photos together in January 2020.
They posed
together at Diddy
’s 50th birthday party in December 2019.
Kim told the magazine that being a mom inspired her prison reform work
. She said, “I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier…I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop
.”
Naomi spoke about how she got involved in AIDS research. She said, “[Stylist] Ray [Petri] was one of the first people I knew with AIDS. What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him. Since then, I’ve been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure. It’s something I’m still fight for today. It’s been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure.”
Cher told the magazine about her career at 73, “I can still put on my show. It might not be as great as it was five years ago, but it’s still pretty damn good.”
Though she loves social media, she’s not one to post a photo of herself. She said, “I hate selfies. People ask me all the time for them, and I almost always say no—except for Naomi [Campbell]. I like Twitter, because I like to say what I think and I don’t have to worry about that kind of thing. Sometimes I get my ass kicked on Twitter, but I still speak my mind.”
