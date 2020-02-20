Star Magazine logo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Awkward! Kanye Ditches Kim Kardashian In An Elevator — And Fans Aren't Happy

See the strange moment.

Fans blasted Kanye West after his wife, Kim Kardashian, posted an awkward video of them in an elevator. In the clip, Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, made out against the wall of a glass elevator. When the door opened, the “Runaway” rapper ditched his wife and left the elevator, while she bent over to carry her own bags. Even more awkwardly, the doors closed on Kim before she could exit!

Fans and followers were stunned by the strange clip. “Lmaoo omg he didn’t even hold the door so it will not close 💀,” one Instagram user commented. Another added that Kanye “doesn’t respect” Kim.

“I’m embarrassed by just watching 😂,” one follower said. “That video of Kanye and Kim in the elevator got me in tears 😂😭,” one person tweeted.

“Kim and Kanye making out in the elevator made me cringe so bad, [I don’t know] why,” another person added.

The couple are currently in Paris ahead of Fashion Week. On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul also posted a video of them at a French KFC, ordering fried chicken on a video screen. She also shared a photo of Kanye eating from the bucket of chicken inside Jean Paul Gaultier’s studio. Kim recently said she tries to keep her whole family on a plant-based diet.

Kim and Kanye’s awkward elevator moment comes just days after he snubbed her on camera at the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 16.

The couple were sitting courtside during the game. During a timeout, they were shown on the Jumbotron for the “kiss cam” segment. She turned toward him for a kiss, but the Chicago native completely ignored her.

She ended up kissing his cheek to save the moment.

Over the weekend, the pair took a short trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Skims founder posted two very steamy, bikini pictures he took of her on the beach.
But in recent months, the pair have argued about her sexy outfits and photos. He said during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians while discussing her outfit for the 2019 Met Gala, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

