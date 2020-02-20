Awkward! Kanye Ditches Kim Kardashian In An Elevator — And Fans Aren't Happy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans blasted Kanye West after his wife, Kim Kardashian, posted an awkward video of them in an elevator. In the clip, Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, made out against the wall of a glass elevator. When the door opened, the “Runaway” rapper ditched his wife and left the elevator, while she bent over to carry her own bags. Even more awkwardly, the doors closed on Kim before she could exit!

Fans and followers were stunned by the strange clip. “Lmaoo omg he didn’t even hold the door so it will not close 💀,” one Instagram user commented. Another added that Kanye “doesn’t respect” Kim.

“I’m embarrassed by just watching 😂,” one follower said. “That video of Kanye and Kim in the elevator got me in tears 😂😭,” one person tweeted.