Awkward! Kanye Ditches Kim Kardashian In An Elevator — And Fans Aren't Happy

Fans blasted Kanye West after his wife, Kim Kardashian, posted an awkward video of them in an elevator. In the clip, Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, made out against the wall of a glass elevator. When the door opened, the “Runaway” rapper ditched his wife and left the elevator, while she bent over to carry her own bags. Even more awkwardly, the doors closed on Kim before she could exit!
Fans and followers were stunned by the strange clip. “Lmaoo omg he didn’t even hold the door so it will not close 💀,” one Instagram user commented. Another added that Kanye “doesn’t respect” Kim.
“I’m embarrassed by just watching 😂,” one follower said. “That video of Kanye and Kim in the elevator got me in tears 😂😭,” one person tweeted.
“Kim and Kanye making out in the elevator made me cringe so bad, [I don’t know] why,” another person added.
The couple were sitting courtside during the game. During a timeout, they were shown on the Jumbotron for the “kiss cam” segment. She turned toward him for a kiss, but the Chicago native completely ignored her.
She ended up kissing his cheek to save the moment.
She ended up kissing his cheek to save the moment.
