Kanye Blasts Kim’s Revealing Looks: ‘It Affects Me When Pictures Are Too Sexy’

While Kim Kardashian is known for her sexy outfits and revealing photos, one person is decidedly not a fan — her husband Kanye West. In the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Kanye got into a major fight about her super racy Met Gala look, which featured an ultra-tight corset and a tiny little dress.

Kim, 38, spent eight months preparing her outfit for the May 2018 event. After the final fitting for the couture look, Kanye, 42, finally spoke his mind about the ensemble.

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper said.

The Chicago native said that he no longer wanted Kim to show off her body now that he’s “someone that’s married and in love and the father of what’s about to be four kids.” (Kim and Kanye’s son Psalm was born days after the gala.)