Kanye Blasts Kim’s Revealing Looks: ‘It Affects Me When Pictures Are Too Sexy’

While Kim Kardashian is known for her sexy outfits and revealing photos, one person is decidedly not a fan — her husband Kanye West. In the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Kanye got into a major fight about her super racy Met Gala look, which featured an ultra-tight corset and a tiny little dress.
Kim, 38, spent eight months preparing her outfit for the May 2018 event. After the final fitting for the couture look, Kanye, 42, finally spoke his mind about the ensemble.
“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper said.
The Chicago native said that he no longer wanted Kim to show off her body now that he’s “someone that’s married and in love and the father of what’s about to be four kids.” (Kim and Kanye’s son Psalm was born days after the gala.)
1 of 9
Kim was not happy with her husband’s objections. “The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?” she asked. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety... I don’t need any more negative energy.”
2 of 9
But the “Runaway” rapper refused to back down. “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye argued.
3 of 9
Kim disagreed. “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you’re in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you,” the KKW Beauty mogul responded.
4 of 9
Kanye bitterly replied, “OK” and left the room. “That’s absolutely ridiculous,” Kim said to her friends.
5 of 9
The fight does help shed light on the strange photos of Kanye from the Met Gala. While Kim was all done up in her custom Thierry Mugler dress, her husband wore plain black pants with a simple black jacket and seemed wholly unamused.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 9
The reality star slipped into an even sexier look for the Met Gala after-party. Kim wore an electric blue latex dress with neckline so low it circled her belly button.
7 of 9
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 9
“He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him,” Kim admitted. She confessed that it’s a recurring fight for the couple.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 9
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim was not happy with her husband’s objections. “The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?” she asked. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety... I don’t need any more negative energy.”
But the “Runaway” rapper refused to back down. “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye argued.
Kim disagreed. “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you’re in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you,” the KKW Beauty mogul responded.
Kanye bitterly replied, “OK” and left the room. “That’s absolutely ridiculous,” Kim said to her friends.
The fight does help shed light on the strange photos of Kanye from the Met Gala. While Kim was all done up in her custom Thierry Mugler dress, her husband wore plain black pants with a simple black jacket and seemed wholly unamused.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The reality star slipped into an even sexier look for the Met Gala after-party. Kim wore an electric blue latex dress with neckline so low it circled her belly button.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him,” Kim admitted. She confessed that it’s a recurring fight for the couple.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock