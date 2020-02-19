Kim Kardashian Shares Steamy Photos From Getaway With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared steamy bikini photos that husband Kanye West took of her on the beach during their surprise getaway. The sensual photos come days after Kanye, 42, snubbed Kim, 39, on the kiss cam at the NBA All-Star Game, refusing to kiss her on the Jumbotron.
In the two photos Kim shared on Wednesday, February 19, she wore a super revealing string bikini. Her long black hair fell down her back, skimming the sand. In one photo, just her legs were in the water as she leaned back on the beach. In a second, the water came up to her waist as she stood up, gazing into the camera.
The KKW Beauty mogul wrote in the caption, “Valentine’s Surprise Getaway” and noted that Kanye had taken the pictures. The “Runaway” rapper took her to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico briefly over the weekend to celebrate the holiday.
2 of 7
That night, they attended the NBA All-Star game, where they had a super awkward moment. Sitting courtside, the couple were shown on the kiss cam during the game. Kim leaned over to kiss her husband, but he ignored her. Eventually, she leaned over to kiss his cheek and save the moment.
5 of 7
“He is my husband, so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling
,” she said during an appearance on The Real
. “And he’s been going through this life change and it’s mostly about the kids.”
7 of 7
“I actually agree with it,” Kim confessed. “But I’m always gonna be me and so we had that discussion. I think at the end of the day that’s what marriage is. He’s going to do things that I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa.”
Photo credit: MEGA
That night, they attended the NBA All-Star game, where they had a super awkward moment. Sitting courtside, the couple were shown on the kiss cam during the game. Kim leaned over to kiss her husband, but he ignored her. Eventually, she leaned over to kiss his cheek and save the moment.
“He is my husband, so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling
,” she said during an appearance on The Real
. “And he’s been going through this life change and it’s mostly about the kids.”
“I actually agree with it,” Kim confessed. “But I’m always gonna be me and so we had that discussion. I think at the end of the day that’s what marriage is. He’s going to do things that I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa.”