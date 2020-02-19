Kim Kardashian Shares Steamy Photos From Getaway With Kanye West

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shared steamy bikini photos that husband Kanye West took of her on the beach during their surprise getaway. The sensual photos come days after Kanye, 42, snubbed Kim, 39, on the kiss cam at the NBA All-Star Game, refusing to kiss her on the Jumbotron.

In the two photos Kim shared on Wednesday, February 19, she wore a super revealing string bikini. Her long black hair fell down her back, skimming the sand. In one photo, just her legs were in the water as she leaned back on the beach. In a second, the water came up to her waist as she stood up, gazing into the camera.

The KKW Beauty mogul wrote in the caption, “Valentine’s Surprise Getaway” and noted that Kanye had taken the pictures. The “Runaway” rapper took her to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico briefly over the weekend to celebrate the holiday.