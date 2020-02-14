Here’s What Kim Kardashian Got For Valentine’s Day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off all the lavish presents she and her kids received for Valentine’s Day. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, got presents from family and friends, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian.

First, Kim shared a video of a giant chocolate heart sent to her by pastry chef Chris Ford. In the clip, daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, were fighting over who would get to use the mallet to break it open. Kim recently opened up about how the siblings have been getting along much better recently, but their rivalry came out again over the chocolate treat.