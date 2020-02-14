Here’s What Kim Kardashian Got For Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off all the lavish presents she and her kids received for Valentine’s Day. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, got presents from family and friends, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian.
First, Kim shared a video of a giant chocolate heart sent to her by pastry chef Chris Ford. In the clip, daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, were fighting over who would get to use the mallet to break it open. Kim recently opened up about how the siblings have been getting along much better recently, but their rivalry came out again over the chocolate treat.
Eventually, North and Saint took turns breaking it open.
Then, Kim shared a video of the presents Kris, 64, sent Kim and her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago
, 2, and Psalm
, 9 months. Kris gave them a box of cupcakes, each one decorated with a huge “XO.” She also sent each of her four grandkids an enormous stuffed animal, in addition to other wrapped presents, covered in heart wrapping paper.
Kim revealed that Kris had also sent her a special box of See’s Candies, which she said were her and her dad Robert Kardashian
’s favorite candy. Saint could be heard in the background asking to have some, but Kim told him he had to wait a little longer to enjoy them.
But Kris might have been outdone by Khloe, who also sent a pile of presents for Kim and the kids. One gift was wrapped in very special wrapping paper that was covered in drawings of Kanye West
!
In the drawing, Kanye, 42, was wearing white shutter shades glasses that had red hearts in them. “I can’t even believe she got me something,” Kim said. “How cute is this wrapping paper?”
The note attached to the gift read, “Happy Valentine's Day, Keeks! I love you madly! Koko.”
Khloe’s gifts for the kids included a fluffy cat carrier full of stuffed kittens for Chicago, who loves cats.
Fans are still waiting to see what Kanye gets Kim. Last year
, he surprised her with a performance from Kenny G
in the center of their living room, surrounded by flowers.