Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Kim Kardashian, North and Saint

Big News

Kim Kardashian Gives Update On North And Saint’s Strained Relationship

The 6-year-old hasn’t always gotten along with her 4-year-old brother.

By ,

Kim Kardashian, North and Saint

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Kim Kardashian gave fans an update on the strained relationship between her daughter North and son Saint. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has often spoken out about her 6-year-old daughter’s frequent arguments with her 4-year-old brother. But Kim, 39, had good news about their sibling rivalry on Tuesday, January 28.

Kim Kardashian Gives Update On North And Saint’s Strained Relationship
1 of 7
Close gallery
Kim shared three photos of her eldest kids goofing around in the backseat of a car. She captioned it simply, “They get along now.”
Kim had previously signaled that their ice cold relationship was softening in September. She said at the time, “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other.” Kim and Kanye West welcomed son Psalm in May 2019. They also have daughter Chicago, 2.
Kim explained in September, “I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.” She also told Jimmy Fallon about her kids’ waning sibling rivalry.
The KKW Beauty mogul first opened up about their family feud in 2017. She told Ryan Seacrest when she co-hosted Live With Kelly & Ryan all about their fighting. At the time North was 4 and Saint was 20 months.
"I mean, I don't know if it's because [North's] the older sister... I don't know what it is," Kim explained. "I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. And it's so hard for me. I thought it was like, OK, a couple months, she's just warming up to it. She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn't going away."
In 2018, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that North was a better sister to Chicago. She explained, “She’s better than she was with Saint. I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!'”
She explained, “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint. So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”
Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE