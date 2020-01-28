Kim Kardashian Gives Update On North And Saint’s Strained Relationship

Kim Kardashian gave fans an update on the strained relationship between her daughter North and son Saint. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has often spoken out about her 6-year-old daughter’s frequent arguments with her 4-year-old brother. But Kim, 39, had good news about their sibling rivalry on Tuesday, January 28.
1 of 7
Kim shared three photos of her eldest kids goofing around in the backseat of a car. She captioned it simply, “They get along now.”
2 of 7
Kim had previously signaled that their ice cold relationship was softening
in September. She said at the time, “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other.” Kim and Kanye West
welcomed son Psalm
in May 2019. They also have daughter Chicago
, 2.
4 of 7
The KKW Beauty mogul first opened up about their family feud in 2017. She told Ryan Seacrest
when she co-hosted Live With Kelly & Ryan
all about their fighting. At the time North was 4 and Saint was 20 months.
5 of 7
"I mean, I don't know if it's because [North's] the older sister... I don't know what it is," Kim explained. "I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. And it's so hard for me. I thought it was like, OK, a couple months, she's just warming up to it. She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn't going away."
6 of 7
In 2018, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres
that North was a better sister to Chicago. She explained, “She’s better than she was with Saint. I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!'”
7 of 7
She explained, “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint. So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”
Kim shared three photos of her eldest kids goofing around in the backseat of a car. She captioned it simply, “They get along now.”
Kim had previously signaled that their ice cold relationship was softening
in September. She said at the time, “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other.” Kim and Kanye West
welcomed son Psalm
in May 2019. They also have daughter Chicago
, 2.
The KKW Beauty mogul first opened up about their family feud in 2017. She told Ryan Seacrest
when she co-hosted Live With Kelly & Ryan
all about their fighting. At the time North was 4 and Saint was 20 months.
"I mean, I don't know if it's because [North's] the older sister... I don't know what it is," Kim explained. "I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. And it's so hard for me. I thought it was like, OK, a couple months, she's just warming up to it. She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn't going away."
In 2018, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres
that North was a better sister to Chicago. She explained, “She’s better than she was with Saint. I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!'”
She explained, “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint. So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”