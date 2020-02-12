Kim Kardashian Shares First Look At Chicago’s Facial Scar After High Chair Accident

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shared the first photos of two-year-old Chicago West since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that her daughter had a scary fall from her high chair that “cut her whole face.” Kim, 39, said that it left the toddler with a “big scar” on her cheek.

On Tuesday, February 11, Kim posted photos of her family at Stormi Webster’s second birthday party on February 1. In the pics, Kim and Chicago posed with North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 9 months, as well as dad Kanye.

The first photo showed the whole family outside the entrance to Stormi’s “Stormiworld” bash, which was a lavish party thrown by her parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The entrance of the party was a giant inflatable Stormi head.