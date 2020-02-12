Kim Kardashian Shares First Look At Chicago’s Facial Scar After High Chair Accident

Kim Kardashian shared the first photos of two-year-old Chicago West since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that her daughter had a scary fall from her high chair that “cut her whole face.” Kim, 39, said that it left the toddler with a “big scar” on her cheek.
On Tuesday, February 11, Kim posted photos of her family at Stormi Webster’s second birthday party on February 1. In the pics, Kim and Chicago posed with North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 9 months, as well as dad Kanye.
The first photo showed the whole family outside the entrance to Stormi’s “Stormiworld” bash, which was a lavish party thrown by her parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The entrance of the party was a giant inflatable Stormi head.
In one photo, Chicago, wearing camouflage overalls, ate something out of a Chinese food carton. Her right cheek was turned toward the camera and seemed to be unblemished, but her left wasn’t completely visible.
Chicago walked around enjoying an ice cream cone in another picture, and there seemed to be a shadow on her cheek that could be the scar.
Kim opened up about Chicago’s accident on Good Morning America
on February 5. She said at the time, “The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out. Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it.”
The KKW Beauty mogul said at the time that Chicago was recovering fine, though she had “a big scar on her cheek.”
Kim also recently opened up to fans about her diet plan and what food her kids eat
. She said that the whole family ate plant-based, except for North, who’s a pescatarian. Unless Chicago was eating vegan ice cream, it seems Kim let the kids break out of their normal eating patterns for their cousin’s birthday.
Kim wrote about her youngest daughter at the time, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”
