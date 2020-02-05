Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Diet Plan — And What Her Kids Eat

Kim Kardashian opened up her new diet plan during a Q&A with fans. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on Twitter about what she does and doesn’t eat. The revelations came after the 39-year-old admitted that she was trying to lose the 18 pounds she’d recently gained.
A fan asked, “Would you ever go vegan?” Kim wrote back, “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore.”
Another follower wondered what exactly the KKW Cosmetics mogul actually has every day. She replied, “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!” She added, “Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too.” Sea moss is a red seaweed that’s a popular smoothie add-in.
Someone asked, “Do the kids eat plant based too?” She replied, “Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though.”
The Skims creator continued, “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”
She said that she wanted to drop the pounds by her 40th birthday in October 2020.
In other tweets, Kim revealed that her favorite cheat foods are ramen and Eggo frozen waffles. She also confessed that her favorite snacks are Cheetos and Doritos, neither of which are vegan.
Another fan asked if Kim likes Hot Cheetos, but she admitted that she definitely can’t handle the heat. “I hate HOT anything! I hate [spicy] anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave,” she wrote.
Other revelations about Kim’s diet included that she likes baked potatoes and French fries, but only if they’re thin. She also dislikes waffle fries.
Kim opened up about her weight gain
in November 2019. She posted a video with her personal trainer and said, “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point.”
