Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Diet Plan — And What Her Kids Eat

Kim Kardashian opened up her new diet plan during a Q&A with fans. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on Twitter about what she does and doesn’t eat. The revelations came after the 39-year-old admitted that she was trying to lose the 18 pounds she’d recently gained.

A fan asked, “Would you ever go vegan?” Kim wrote back, “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore.”

Another follower wondered what exactly the KKW Cosmetics mogul actually has every day. She replied, “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!” She added, “Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too.” Sea moss is a red seaweed that’s a popular smoothie add-in.

Someone asked, “Do the kids eat plant based too?” She replied, “Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though.”