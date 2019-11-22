Kim Kardashian Laments Not Fitting In Her Versace Dress

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, November 21, to complain that her Versace dress didn’t fit! She shared the candid look inside her dressing room with fans weeks after admitting that she’d recently gained weight.

In the photo Kim, 39, stood in her enormous walk-in closet, surrounded by clothes on hangers. She wore a red, spaghetti strap gown that was covered in sparkling sequins. The skin tight dress hugged all her curves.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a decisively annoyed look on her face. Even though the dress looked fine from the front, it seems that Kim was unable to zip up the back. “How good would this @versace dress have been if it fit 😭,” the Skims shapewear founder wrote in the caption.