Kim Kardashian Laments Not Fitting In Her Versace Dress

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, November 21, to complain that her Versace dress didn’t fit! She shared the candid look inside her dressing room with fans weeks after admitting that she’d recently gained weight.
In the photo Kim, 39, stood in her enormous walk-in closet, surrounded by clothes on hangers. She wore a red, spaghetti strap gown that was covered in sparkling sequins. The skin tight dress hugged all her curves.
But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a decisively annoyed look on her face. Even though the dress looked fine from the front, it seems that Kim was unable to zip up the back. “How good would this @versace dress have been if it fit 😭,” the Skims shapewear founder wrote in the caption.
In a video on her Instagram Story with personal trainer Melissa Alcantara, she explained, “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point.”
“And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” the KKW Beauty mogul revealed.
“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs,” Kim explained. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”
Kim will celebrate her milestone birthday in October 2020. “You’re going to be 39 going on 21,” Melissa joked.
