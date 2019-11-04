Star Magazine logo

Kim Kardashian Confesses She’s Gained 18 Lbs. In The Past Year

In 2018, the reality star claimed she weighed 116 lbs.

Kim Kardashian got honest with her followers on November 2 and admitted that she’s gained 18 pounds in the past year. In 2018, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star frequently flaunted her weight loss on social media, claiming that she’d gotten down to 116 pounds.

Kim, 39, opened up about her new fitness goals in a video she posted from the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story.

“And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” the KKW Beauty mogul confessed.

Kim Kardashian Confesses She’s Gained 18 Lbs. In The Past Year
The Skims founder confessed that she and Melissa have set their eyes on her 40th birthday next October.

“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs,” Kim said. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Melissa joked, “You’re going to be 39 going on 21.”

On Sunday, November 3, Kim was back in the gym, posting videos of her time on the StairMaster. She wrote over the video, “A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!”

As Star readers knows, last year Kim claimed to weigh just 116 lbs. after dropping 20 lbs. in the course of a few months. Sister Khloe Kardashian got into hot water at the time for praising her older sister for looking “anorexic.”
After the star posted the shocking clip of her sister’s comments, fans expressed concern about how much weight Kim had lost. “Why is she so skinny? I miss the normal Kim,” one wrote at the time.

What do you think of Kim sharing her weight loss goal? Sound off in the comments!

