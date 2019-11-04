Kim Kardashian Confesses She’s Gained 18 Lbs. In The Past Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian got honest with her followers on November 2 and admitted that she’s gained 18 pounds in the past year. In 2018, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star frequently flaunted her weight loss on social media, claiming that she’d gotten down to 116 pounds.

Kim, 39, opened up about her new fitness goals in a video she posted from the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story.

“And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” the KKW Beauty mogul confessed.