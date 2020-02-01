Happy Birthday Stormi! The Cutest Moments From The 2-Year-Old’s Year

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl Stormi Webster turned 2 on Saturday, February 1. Over the past twelve months, her proud parents have shared tons of adorable moments in the toddler’s life. She spent time with her famous cousins, hung out on a superyacht in Europe, and launched her very first beauty collection.
As Star readers will remember, Kylie, 22, kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret. When the news finally broke that she was expecting a child, she never confirmed it and stayed away from the cameras, carefully posting photos to social media that didn’t show off her baby bump at all. When Kylie finally welcomed her daughter into the world in 2018, she and Travis, 27, shared a video with fans that showed her private pregnancy journey and introduced Stormi to the world. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul later revealed that Travis came up with their daughter’s name.
These are the cutest moments from baby Stormi’s year!
Stormi Goes To Disney World
Stormi’s First Makeup Collection
Christmas Morning With Mommy
Kylie and Stormi wore matching pajamas for her second Christmas morning.
Learning With Lipstick
Stormi tried her hand at lipstick application. What she lacked in execution she made up for with adorableness.
Jetsetter
Kylie called her daughter the “cutest travel buddy” and it’s hard to disagree.
Stormi’s First Snow Trip
The toddler strapped on snow white ski suit to hit the slopes with her mama.
Tie Dye Queen
The KUWTK star called her daughter the “coolest girl I know” when she rocked a tie dye dress, chunky sneakers, and beaded braids.
Daddy’s Girl
Stormi rocked out to one of Travis’ songs.
Pumpkin Patch
Stormi and her cousin True ran around a pumpkin patch together in the fall.
Cousin Time
Kylie shared this adorable video of Stormi, True, Chicago and Dream having the time of their life at the playground.
Kisses
The toddler gave her mom some sweet kisses.
Special Day
On Kylie’s birthday
, Stormi serenaded her mom with an adorable rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Twinning
Kylie shared these super adorable pics of Stormi and Travis spending time together.
Strutting
“She won’t let go of that purse,” Kylie wrote under this video of Stormi walking with a pink bag in her grip.
Snuggles
Stormi and Kylie laid back in a bouncy castle for some mother-daughter bonding time.
