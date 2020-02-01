Star Magazine logo

Happy Birthday Stormi! The Cutest Moments From The 2-Year-Old’s Year

Kylie and Travis shared dozens of adorable moments.

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl Stormi Webster turned 2 on Saturday, February 1. Over the past twelve months, her proud parents have shared tons of adorable moments in the toddler’s life. She spent time with her famous cousins, hung out on a superyacht in Europe, and launched her very first beauty collection.

As Star readers will remember, Kylie, 22, kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret. When the news finally broke that she was expecting a child, she never confirmed it and stayed away from the cameras, carefully posting photos to social media that didn’t show off her baby bump at all. When Kylie finally welcomed her daughter into the world in 2018, she and Travis, 27, shared a video with fans that showed her private pregnancy journey and introduced Stormi to the world. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul later revealed that Travis came up with their daughter’s name.

These are the cutest moments from baby Stormi’s year!

Stormi Goes To Disney World

Before her second birthday, Kylie, Travis and grandma Kris Jenner took Stormi to Disney in Orlando, Florida. Aunt Kourtney also brought along some of Stormi’s cousins.

Stormi’s First Makeup Collection

Kylie announced on Instagram that Kylie Cosmetics would be releasing a Stormi collection to honor her second birthday. She threw a huge butterfly-themed launch party to celebrate and shared adorable pics of Stormi looking at the makeup proofs.

Christmas Morning With Mommy

Kylie and Stormi wore matching pajamas for her second Christmas morning.

#1 ‘Trolls’ Fan

Kylie and Travis surprised Stormi with an over-the-top Christmas gift — a visit from her favorite character from the movie Trolls.

Learning With Lipstick

Stormi tried her hand at lipstick application. What she lacked in execution she made up for with adorableness.

Jetsetter

Kylie called her daughter the “cutest travel buddy” and it’s hard to disagree.

Stormi’s First Snow Trip

The toddler strapped on snow white ski suit to hit the slopes with her mama.

Tie Dye Queen

The KUWTK star called her daughter the “coolest girl I know” when she rocked a tie dye dress, chunky sneakers, and beaded braids.

Met Gala Jr.

Stormi’s Halloween costume might have looked familiar — she dressed as her mom at the 2019 Met Gala!

Daddy’s Girl

Stormi rocked out to one of Travis’ songs.

Pumpkin Patch

Stormi and her cousin True ran around a pumpkin patch together in the fall.

Cousin Time

Kylie shared this adorable video of Stormi, True, Chicago and Dream having the time of their life at the playground.

Wedding Guest

Stormi accompanied her mom to the Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding in September. She was absolutely adorable in pink.

Kisses

The toddler gave her mom some sweet kisses.

Special Day

On Kylie’s birthday, Stormi serenaded her mom with an adorable rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Twinning

Kylie shared these super adorable pics of Stormi and Travis spending time together.

Baby Sharks

Kylie posted these super cute pics of the “triplets” — Stormi, Chicago and True, who were born within three months of each other in 2018 — hanging out.

Modeling

Stormi snuggled up to her mom at the photoshoot for her skincare line.

Strutting

“She won’t let go of that purse,” Kylie wrote under this video of Stormi walking with a pink bag in her grip.

Snuggles

Stormi and Kylie laid back in a bouncy castle for some mother-daughter bonding time.
