Happy Birthday Stormi! The Cutest Moments From The 2-Year-Old’s Year

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl Stormi Webster turned 2 on Saturday, February 1. Over the past twelve months, her proud parents have shared tons of adorable moments in the toddler’s life. She spent time with her famous cousins, hung out on a superyacht in Europe, and launched her very first beauty collection.

As Star readers will remember, Kylie, 22, kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret. When the news finally broke that she was expecting a child, she never confirmed it and stayed away from the cameras, carefully posting photos to social media that didn’t show off her baby bump at all. When Kylie finally welcomed her daughter into the world in 2018, she and Travis, 27, shared a video with fans that showed her private pregnancy journey and introduced Stormi to the world. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul later revealed that Travis came up with their daughter’s name.

These are the cutest moments from baby Stormi’s year!