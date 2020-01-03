Is Kylie Jenner Releasing A Makeup Collab With 2-Year-Old Stormi?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner teased her Valentine’s Day collection for her Kylie Cosmetics line on Instagram, and it seems like it’s going to be a collaboration with baby Stormi! Kylie, 22, shared a pic on her daughter, who’ll turn 2 on February 1, looking over sample pages for this year’s Valentine’s collection.

Kylie captioned the photo, “coming soon…” In the photo, Stormi leaned over the table, as if she were carefully considering the different cosmetic options. Kylie Cosmetics employees were helping her look at them. One of the images was of a lip kit box that said “Stormi” on the front and was covered in butterflies. Another photo was of a brightly colored eyeshadow palette and some seemed to be brightly colored lip gloss.

Kylie’s love of butterflies is well documented. She has a butterfly tattoo and lots of butterfly jewelry. She decorated Stormi’s room with the brightly colored insects. She and Stormi also dressed up as butterflies for Halloween 2018.