Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi

Cosmetics Queen

Is Kylie Jenner Releasing A Makeup Collab With 2-Year-Old Stormi?

The reality star teased the new collection on Instagram.

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner teased her Valentine’s Day collection for her Kylie Cosmetics line on Instagram, and it seems like it’s going to be a collaboration with baby Stormi! Kylie, 22, shared a pic on her daughter, who’ll turn 2 on February 1, looking over sample pages for this year’s Valentine’s collection.

Kylie captioned the photo, “coming soon…” In the photo, Stormi leaned over the table, as if she were carefully considering the different cosmetic options. Kylie Cosmetics employees were helping her look at them. One of the images was of a lip kit box that said “Stormi” on the front and was covered in butterflies. Another photo was of a brightly colored eyeshadow palette and some seemed to be brightly colored lip gloss.

Kylie’s love of butterflies is well documented. She has a butterfly tattoo and lots of butterfly jewelry. She decorated Stormi’s room with the brightly colored insects. She and Stormi also dressed up as butterflies for Halloween 2018.

In fact, in the days before Stormi was born, fans were convinced that Kylie and Travis Scott were going to name their daughter Mariposa, which is Spanish for butterfly.
In December 2019, Kylie shared a video of the toddler happily — and messily — applying a liquid lipstick all over her mouth.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously done makeup collaborations with sisters Khloe and Kim and with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods.
In 2019, the beauty company Coty bought a $600 million stake in Kylie Cosmetics. That brought the evaluation of the fledgling company up to $1.2 billion. Kylie first started selling lip kits back in 2015, quickly expanding the company into a full business.
In addition to lipstick and other makeup products, they now also sell skincare products.
Kris Jenner said after the deal broke, “This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life.  talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter [Stormi].”
Kim, 39, followed in her sister’s footsteps in 2017 when she started her own makeup line, KKW Beauty. She soon added KKW Fragrance.
