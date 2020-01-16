Inside Chicago West’s Minnie Mouse-Themed Second Birthday Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their daughter Chicago West’s second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party on Wednesday, January 15. The celebration included festive face paint, tons of cookies, Disney decorations and a towering cake.

Kylie Jenner shared pics of her niece’s birthday on her Instagram Story. Two photos showed Chicago with her face decorated with Minnie face paint. She wore a pair of ears on her head and was painting on an easel.