Inside Chicago West’s Minnie Mouse-Themed Second Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their daughter Chicago West’s second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party on Wednesday, January 15. The celebration included festive face paint, tons of cookies, Disney decorations and a towering cake.
Kylie Jenner shared pics of her niece’s birthday on her Instagram Story. Two photos showed Chicago with her face decorated with Minnie face paint. She wore a pair of ears on her head and was painting on an easel.
Another photo showed a wall where Chicago’s name was written in the iconic Disney font. A table was covered in dessert, including a Minnie layer cake that read, “Chi.” The 22-year-old also shared a snap of the delicate table settings, which included tons of flowers, tea cups, and towers of dainty macarons.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Kylie didn’t share photos of any of the other kids at the party, but she posted a snapshot of herself with her daughter Stormi, who turns 2 on February 1, after the celebration.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Presumably Chicago’s siblings — North
, 6, Saint
, 4, and Psalm
, 8 months — were also on hand for the celebration. Khloe Kardashian
probably brought daughter True
, 21 months. Kourtney
paid tribute to Chi on her Instagram with a photo of Chicago with her daughter Penelope
, 7.
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Kim, 39, paid tribute to her youngest daughter on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Alongside her words, the KKW Beauty mogul shared two photos of Chicago sitting on the couch. Kanye, 42, didn’t post about his daughter’s birthday.
Kris Jenner
shared photos with her granddaughter on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are! 💕💕💕#love #happybirthdaychi #chicago.”
