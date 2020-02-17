Kanye Rejects Kim Kardashian's PDA On The Jumbotron At The NBA All-Star Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, to take in the 2020 NBA All-Star game. The famous couple sat courtside for the festivities in the rapper’s hometown, but when they were pulled on to the kiss cam, Kanye wasn’t in the mood to smooch his wife! The 42-year-old awkwardly snubbed Kim, 39, on the kiss cam in front of thousands of fans.
In the clip from the kiss cam, Kim smiled happily for the camera. She was wearing a large puffy coat in a rust color. Her long black hair was perfectly straight and parted down the center. She blew kisses to the camera, then turned toward her husband, puckering her lips for a kiss.
But Kanye refused to turn and look at her. The “Runaway” rapper, who was wearing dark black sunglasses, looked straight ahead, acknowledging neither the camera nor his wife. After a few moments, he gave a little smile, but he still didn’t turn toward Kim to give her a kiss.
Finally, the KKW Beauty mogul leaned over and kissed him on the cheek, ending the awkwardness. She eventually posted the clip on his Instagram Story.
Kim also shared photos of the players that she took from her courtside vantage point. One picture showed New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram getting his Yeezy sneakers signed by Kanye. The Skims founder also posted snapshots of him wearing the shoes during the game.
Over the weekend, Kim revealed on Instagram that she and Kanye took a “surprise trip” to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate Valentine’s day
. She posted a photo of them relaxing next to an infinity pool.
They must not have stayed long, since they made it to Chicago by Sunday morning.
