Kanye Rejects Kim Kardashian's PDA On The Jumbotron At The NBA All-Star Game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, to take in the 2020 NBA All-Star game. The famous couple sat courtside for the festivities in the rapper’s hometown, but when they were pulled on to the kiss cam, Kanye wasn’t in the mood to smooch his wife! The 42-year-old awkwardly snubbed Kim, 39, on the kiss cam in front of thousands of fans.

In the clip from the kiss cam, Kim smiled happily for the camera. She was wearing a large puffy coat in a rust color. Her long black hair was perfectly straight and parted down the center. She blew kisses to the camera, then turned toward her husband, puckering her lips for a kiss.