Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Awkward

Kanye Rejects Kim Kardashian's PDA On The Jumbotron At The NBA All-Star Game

See the super tense moment.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Credit: Nam Huh/AP/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, to take in the 2020 NBA All-Star game. The famous couple sat courtside for the festivities in the rapper’s hometown, but when they were pulled on to the kiss cam, Kanye wasn’t in the mood to smooch his wife! The 42-year-old awkwardly snubbed Kim, 39, on the kiss cam in front of thousands of fans.

In the clip from the kiss cam, Kim smiled happily for the camera. She was wearing a large puffy coat in a rust color. Her long black hair was perfectly straight and parted down the center. She blew kisses to the camera, then turned toward her husband, puckering her lips for a kiss.

But Kanye refused to turn and look at her. The “Runaway” rapper, who was wearing dark black sunglasses, looked straight ahead, acknowledging neither the camera nor his wife. After a few moments, he gave a little smile, but he still didn’t turn toward Kim to give her a kiss.

Photo credit: Nam Huh/AP/Shutterstock

Finally, the KKW Beauty mogul leaned over and kissed him on the cheek, ending the awkwardness. She eventually posted the clip on his Instagram Story.

Photo credit: Courtesy: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim also shared photos of the players that she took from her courtside vantage point. One picture showed New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram getting his Yeezy sneakers signed by Kanye. The Skims founder also posted snapshots of him wearing the shoes during the game.

Photo credit: Courtesy: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before attending the game on Sunday night, Kanye held one of his Sunday Services in Chicago. Kim shared clips from the morning’s religious gathering on her Instagram.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Over the weekend, Kim revealed on Instagram that she and Kanye took a “surprise trip” to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate Valentine’s day. She posted a photo of them relaxing next to an infinity pool.

Photo credit: MEGA

They must not have stayed long, since they made it to Chicago by Sunday morning.

Photo credit: MEGA

During the NBA All-Star weekend, fans and players paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. On Sunday night, Common, Jennifer Hudson and Dr. Dre were some of the artists who paid tribute to the father and daughter.

Photo credit: MEGA

