The Chilling Kobe Bryant 911 Calls: ‘I Could See The Flames’

The heartbreaking 911 calls from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others have been released. The Los Angeles County Fire dispatchers shared audio from multiple calls placed by witnesses who heard the crash and saw the flames.
“I could hear this plane, as if it was in the clouds but couldn’t see it, then we just heard a boom and a dead sound, and I could see the flames,” one person said in audio published by KTLA. He had been hiking on a nearby trailer when he heard the crash, but he assumed it was from “a small plane.”
Another caller was at the grocery store about a quarter mile away. They said, “A helicopter crashed into a mountain, we heard it, and now I’m looking at the flames. We’re looking at the flames right now on the hills.”
A third caller explained, “I just heard a helicopter go over me, approximately from Lost Hills Road on a south to easterly sweep. It went over my head, it’s thick in clouds, and then I heard a pop, and it immediately stopped… I can’t see it. That part of the mountain is… in clouds.”
The helicopter was flying through cloudy conditions in Calabasas, California when it crashed. According to the flight tower audio
, the pilot Ara Zobayan
was in contact with several airports as he tried to navigate the fog and ultimately land. Instead, he accidentally flew into a hill.
Kobe, 41, Gianna and seven others perished in the crash. They were en route to a youth basketball game at Kobe’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
That night, many celebrities paid tribute to Kobe at the Grammy Awards. Alicia Keys
and Boys II Men
honored him during the opening of the show, and artists including Lizzo
, Lil Nas X
, Aerosmith
and Run DMC
also mentioned the basketball legend during their performances.
The Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe and Gianna during an extensive pre-game ceremony
on Friday, January 31. It was the first game for the team since the accident. Kobe spent his entire professional career as a Laker.
Lebron James
said during the ceremony, “Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years. Tonight is a celebration.”
