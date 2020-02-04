The Chilling Kobe Bryant 911 Calls: ‘I Could See The Flames’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The heartbreaking 911 calls from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others have been released. The Los Angeles County Fire dispatchers shared audio from multiple calls placed by witnesses who heard the crash and saw the flames.

“I could hear this plane, as if it was in the clouds but couldn’t see it, then we just heard a boom and a dead sound, and I could see the flames,” one person said in audio published by KTLA. He had been hiking on a nearby trailer when he heard the crash, but he assumed it was from “a small plane.”