Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company & Pilot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Bryant is suing the company that operated the helicopter that crashed in January, killing her husband Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven other people, including the pilot.

Vanessa’s lawyers filed the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, February 24, the same day Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were honored at a public memorial service at the Staples Center.

The lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. alleged that pilot Aro Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was “negligent,” according to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.