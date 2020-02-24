Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company & Pilot

Vanessa Bryant is suing the company that operated the helicopter that crashed in January, killing her husband Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven other people, including the pilot.
Vanessa’s lawyers filed the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, February 24, the same day Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were honored at a public memorial service at the Staples Center.
The lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. alleged that pilot Aro Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was “negligent,” according to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit said. The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The lawsuit accused Aro, who was Kobe’s longtime pilot, of negligence, including failing to terminate the flight, not accurately monitoring the weather conditions and failing to keep the helicopter a safe distance from natural obstacles.
The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on January 26 amid heavy fog. The National Transportation Safety Board early report found no engine or mechanical failure on the helicopter. The craft was headed to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.
“On information and belief, Defendant Island Express Helicopters employed Defendant Zobayan with conscious disregard of the rights or safety of others and authorized or ratified his wrong conduct, and itself engaged in conduct with malice, oppression, or fraud,” the lawsuit said.
The complaint also noted that the pilot had been cited by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2015 for violating visual flight rules minimums by flying into an air space with low visibility. It claimed the pilot was flying at 180 mph in a steep decline before it ultimately crashed.
“Defendant Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and/or permitted with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions,” the lawsuit said.
