Inside Gianna Bryant’s School Memorial Service

Gianna Bryant was honored at a special memorial service at her school, Harbor Day, on Wednesday, February 5. Her mom Vanessa posted videos and photos from the emotional ceremony that honored her daughter, who lost her life in the January 26 helicopter crash that also killed her dad Kobe and seven others..

One pic Vanessa, 37, posted showed a floral arrangement that spelled out the thirteen-year-old’s name. Her school photo was displayed on a screen and there were two large red balloon trees.

Another photo showed Gianna’s framed #2 jersey, which the school retired and hung in the gym.

Vanessa wrote in one post, “My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️.”