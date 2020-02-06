Inside Gianna Bryant’s School Memorial Service

Gianna Bryant was honored at a special memorial service at her school, Harbor Day, on Wednesday, February 5. Her mom Vanessa posted videos and photos from the emotional ceremony that honored her daughter, who lost her life in the January 26 helicopter crash that also killed her dad Kobe and seven others..
One pic Vanessa, 37, posted showed a floral arrangement that spelled out the thirteen-year-old’s name. Her school photo was displayed on a screen and there were two large red balloon trees.
Another photo showed Gianna’s framed #2 jersey, which the school retired and hung in the gym.
Vanessa wrote in one post, “My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️.”
1 of 7
In another she said, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀.”
2 of 7
During the ceremony, some of the middle schoolers sang Maroon 5’s “Memories” in honor of Gigi.
3 of 7
One of Gianna’s basketball coaches, Joshua Parks, said during the memorial, “She definitely represented the ‘Mamba Mentality’ every time she stepped on the floor.”
4 of 7
Her former adviser and music teacher, Yunga Webb, said, “She never came to school and bragged about anything. She was one of the most humble people I’ve ever known.”
5 of 7
She continued, “She didn’t need to brag, just needed to be a light wherever she stood. She elevated the eighth-grade class. She makes us better — she made us better and she makes us better.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Yunga also talked about the way Gianna’s eighth grade class remembers her every day. She said that during roll call every day, the teachers still call her name. “And when we call her name, I hear 40-plus kids say, ‘Here,’ in honor of her. Because she’s always with us,” she said.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and Gianna’s three sisters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.
Photo credit: MEGA
In another she said, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀.”
During the ceremony, some of the middle schoolers sang Maroon 5’s “Memories” in honor of Gigi.
One of Gianna’s basketball coaches, Joshua Parks, said during the memorial, “She definitely represented the ‘Mamba Mentality’ every time she stepped on the floor.”
Her former adviser and music teacher, Yunga Webb, said, “She never came to school and bragged about anything. She was one of the most humble people I’ve ever known.”
She continued, “She didn’t need to brag, just needed to be a light wherever she stood. She elevated the eighth-grade class. She makes us better — she made us better and she makes us better.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Yunga also talked about the way Gianna’s eighth grade class remembers her every day. She said that during roll call every day, the teachers still call her name. “And when we call her name, I hear 40-plus kids say, ‘Here,’ in honor of her. Because she’s always with us,” she said.
Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and Gianna’s three sisters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.