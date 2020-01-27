Heartbreaking Audio From Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna

New flight tower audio revealed the terrifying moments before a helicopter crashed, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, six other passengers, and the pilot on Sunday, January 26. Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were heading to her basketball game when the helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas, California just before 10 a.m.
According to the flight tower audio, the pilot was communicating with several airports in the area about the fog that hindered the helicopter from completing its flight. In the audio, the pilot can be heard talking to air traffic control tower employees, who advised him to hold because of the bad weather before attempting a landing.
“Hold outside Burbank, I have an aircraft,” a tower employee told the pilot on a recording. “Ok, we’ll continue holding,” the pilot responded.
“He’s been holding for about 15 minutes,” an employee said about Kobe’s pilot around 9:30 a.m. As they tried to help the pilot, they warned about the “overcast” weather and the helicopter’s height, which was dangerously close to the ground.
“You’re still too low level for flight following at this time,” they told the pilot.
The helicopter was apparently traveling north along the 118 freeway and then turned west and followed the 101 freeway. When it hit heavy fog, it turned south and made a steep climb from 1200 feet to 2000 feet.
Moments later, they reportedly flew into the mountain at 1700 feet. The vehicle was traveling at 161 knots, a little over 185 miles per hour. All nine people aboard the helicopter died.
Kobe and Gianna are survived by Kobe’s wife Vanessa
and Gianna’s three sisters: Natalia
, 17, Bianka
, 3, and Capri
, 7 months.
Friends and fans have shared an outpouring of love and support
for the whole Bryant family. President Barack Obama
wrote on Twitter, “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle
and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”
Kobe was drafted out of high school at 17 years old. He spent his entire 20-year basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and led the team to five championships. He was named league MVP in 2008. He also won two gold medals as part of the United States’ Olympic team.
In 2017, Kobe released an animated short film called Dear Basketball about his love of the sport. It won an Academy Award and a Sports Emmy.
