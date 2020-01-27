Heartbreaking Audio From Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New flight tower audio revealed the terrifying moments before a helicopter crashed, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, six other passengers, and the pilot on Sunday, January 26. Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were heading to her basketball game when the helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas, California just before 10 a.m.

According to the flight tower audio, the pilot was communicating with several airports in the area about the fog that hindered the helicopter from completing its flight. In the audio, the pilot can be heard talking to air traffic control tower employees, who advised him to hold because of the bad weather before attempting a landing.

“Hold outside Burbank, I have an aircraft,” a tower employee told the pilot on a recording. “Ok, we’ll continue holding,” the pilot responded.

“He’s been holding for about 15 minutes,” an employee said about Kobe’s pilot around 9:30 a.m. As they tried to help the pilot, they warned about the “overcast” weather and the helicopter’s height, which was dangerously close to the ground.