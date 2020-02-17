Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant With Emotional All-Star Game Tribute

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with an emotional performance before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game began on Sunday, February 16. Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, died along with seven others on January 26 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Jennifer, 38, honored the victims as she performed “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)” at the All-Star event. The Oscar winner wore a purple velvet dress and yellow earrings, a subtle tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe played for that team for his entire professional career.

Jennifer was overcome with emotion the first time she started to sing, and she had to pause and start again. As she crooned, photos of Kobe and Gianna filled the screen behind her. Members of the audience shouted out their names.