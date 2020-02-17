Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant With Emotional All-Star Game Tribute

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with an emotional performance before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game began on Sunday, February 16. Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, died along with seven others on January 26 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.
Jennifer, 38, honored the victims as she performed “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)” at the All-Star event. The Oscar winner wore a purple velvet dress and yellow earrings, a subtle tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe played for that team for his entire professional career.
Jennifer was overcome with emotion the first time she started to sing, and she had to pause and start again. As she crooned, photos of Kobe and Gianna filled the screen behind her. Members of the audience shouted out their names.
During Sunday’s game, the team captained by Lebron James
wore jerseys that had the number 2 on them, in memory of Gianna, who wore that number as part of her Mamba Sports Academy team. The team captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo
wore the number 24 for Kobe.
Both teams also wore nine star patches on their jerseys to honor all nine lives lost during the plane crash.
On February 24, a celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers play. Fans can enter an online lotto
to be eligible to buy tickets.
Jennifer first paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna on Instagram when news broke of their deaths in January. She wrote at the time, “It’s like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone ! This news Hurts my heart so bad ! #kobebyrant” alongside a photo of the NBA legend.
She then posted a second photo of Kobe and Gianna together and wrote, “I was holding out hoping that it wasn’t true! Lord his daughter too. #kobebryant #giannabryant.”
Common
, Dr. Dre
, Magic Johnson
and Dwyane Wade
also took part in tributes to Kobe and Gianna over the All-Star weekend, at both the main game and Saturday’s skills competition.
