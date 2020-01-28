Blac Chyna Slams Rob & Kylie For Letting Dream Ride On Kobe’s Helicopter

Blac Chyna is once again slamming Rob Kardashian’s parenting amid their nasty custody battle.
In November 2019, Rob, 32, and sister Kylie Jenner took Chyna and Rob’s daughter Dream on a helicopter ride to celebrate her third birthday. It turns out, Kylie, 22, rented Kobe Bryant’s helicopter for the special trip.
Chyna, 31, put out a statement on Monday, January 27, accusing Rob and Kylie of endangering her daughter without her consent.
Her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to RadarOnline.com, “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”
After Kobe, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash
that killed seven others in Calabasas, California, on January 26, Kylie paid tribute to the victims on social media. She wrote, “Rest in peace… And prayer to these families. I will still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with the pilot, Ara
. He was such a nice man.”
She added, “Hold your loved ones close.”
Both Kylie and Rob shared photos of Dream’s birthday helicopter ride in November. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote at the time, “Took Dream on her first helicopter ride. Happy birthday, baby girl. You are a gift.”
Chyna’s lawyer said, “No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again.”
She added, “Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”
He also wants Chyna to be drug tested “no less than 30 minutes before each visit with an agency that conducts and observed tests and provides immediate results as well as full laboratory analysis.”
