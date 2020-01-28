Blac Chyna Slams Rob & Kylie For Letting Dream Ride On Kobe’s Helicopter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna is once again slamming Rob Kardashian’s parenting amid their nasty custody battle.

In November 2019, Rob, 32, and sister Kylie Jenner took Chyna and Rob’s daughter Dream on a helicopter ride to celebrate her third birthday. It turns out, Kylie, 22, rented Kobe Bryant’s helicopter for the special trip.

Chyna, 31, put out a statement on Monday, January 27, accusing Rob and Kylie of endangering her daughter without her consent.

Her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to RadarOnline.com, “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”