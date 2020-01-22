Rob Kardashian Slammed For Giving 3-Year-Old Dream A Bottle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian shared an adorable video of daughter Dream, 3, on Tuesday, January 21. But many of his followers were distracted by one thing in the clip: the fact that Dream was still using a baby bottle. They slammed Rob, 32, for letting her use it instead of a sippy cup.

In the clip, Rob was trying to teach Dream the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” “Wow she’s adorable but too old for a bottle!!!!!” a follower wrote.

“She needs a sippy cup,” one fan commented. “Why does she have a bottle?” a person asked. “Because of lazy parenting,” someone replied.

Another person wrote, “Why the bottle? She should’ve been off that and begin with the Potty training. Potty training will not be successful if she’s still pacifying a bottle. She is so beautiful and full of joy but that doesn’t excuse her from that bottle.”