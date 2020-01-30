Is Rob Kardashian dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee. According to a report from TheJasmineBrand, the 32-year-old is dating the model, socialite and rapper, 35. It’s not clear how the pair met.
On Thursday, January 30, Wendy Williams poked fun at the rumors of a relationship between Rob and Tommie. She put up a gallery of Tommie’s mug shots and told her audience, “Tommie has been arrested over thirty times.”
Tommie struck back at the talk show host on Instagram. She wrote on her Story, “Wendy I will roast [your] a** all the way back to [your] dealer, b***h. You will be DOA when I finish ya chill sis! Dog face b***h.”
She added in another message, “I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing off limits. Let’s go h*e.”
She joined LHH:ATL for season 5, which aired in 2016. She was a main cast member for seasons six and seven. She previously dated rapper Scrapp DeLeon and she has two children.
In 2019, Rob was briefly linked to Alexis Skyy
, who stars on Love & Hip Hop
. At the time, he shared a video of her making him dinner in his kitchen. The sock designer also posted a photo of her and wrote, "My WCW [Woman Crush Wednesday]... I've been wanting you for so long."
Her lawyer, Lynne Chaini, said in a statement, “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”
