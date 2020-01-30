Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Rob Kardashian dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee. According to a report from TheJasmineBrand, the 32-year-old is dating the model, socialite and rapper, 35. It’s not clear how the pair met.

On Thursday, January 30, Wendy Williams poked fun at the rumors of a relationship between Rob and Tommie. She put up a gallery of Tommie’s mug shots and told her audience, “Tommie has been arrested over thirty times.”

Tommie struck back at the talk show host on Instagram. She wrote on her Story, “Wendy I will roast [your] a** all the way back to [your] dealer, b***h. You will be DOA when I finish ya chill sis! Dog face b***h.”

She added in another message, “I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing off limits. Let’s go h*e.”