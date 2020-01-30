Star Magazine logo

Rob Kardashian and Tommie Lee

New Relationship

Is Rob Kardashian Dating ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee?

The reality star has a messy past.

Rob Kardashian and Tommie Lee

Credit: MEGA (2)

Is Rob Kardashian dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee. According to a report from TheJasmineBrand, the 32-year-old is dating the model, socialite and rapper, 35. It’s not clear how the pair met.

On Thursday, January 30, Wendy Williams poked fun at the rumors of a relationship between Rob and Tommie. She put up a gallery of Tommie’s mug shots and told her audience, “Tommie has been arrested over thirty times.”

Tommie struck back at the talk show host on Instagram. She wrote on her Story, “Wendy I will roast [your] a** all the way back to [your] dealer, b***h. You will be DOA when I finish ya chill sis! Dog face b***h.”

She added in another message, “I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing off limits. Let’s go h*e.”

In 2019, Tommie was sentenced to ten years probation after pleading guilty to child cruelty. As part of the deal, she’s not allowed to leave the state of Georgia without permission.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She joined LHH:ATL for season 5, which aired in 2016. She was a main cast member for seasons six and seven. She previously dated rapper Scrapp DeLeon and she has two children.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In 2019, Rob was briefly linked to Alexis Skyy, who stars on Love & Hip Hop. At the time, he shared a video of her making him dinner in his kitchen. The sock designer also posted a photo of her and wrote, "My WCW [Woman Crush Wednesday]... I've been wanting you for so long."

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rob also traded flirty tweets with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. His other exes include Rita Ora and Adrienne Bailon.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Rob is currently in the middle of a custody battle with his ex Blac Chyna over their daughter Dream, 3. He’s suing to gain full custody and limit Chyna’s visitation time. He also is requesting the court mandate drug tests before she’s allowed to see their daughter.

Photo credit: MEGA

Meanwhile Chyna, 31, lashed out at Rob and his sister Kylie Jenner for taking Dream on Kobe Bryant’s helicopter back in November. She said they did not have her permission to put her daughter at risk.

Photo credit: MEGA

Her lawyer, Lynne Chaini, said in a statement, “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”

Photo credit: MEGA

