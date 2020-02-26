Wendy Williams Reveals She Weighed 297 Pounds Before Postpartum Surgery

Wendy defended Malika, explaining that she’d had the same thing done. She showed a photo of herself when she was pregnant. “There I am,” she said, and fans gasped.

“No, no, no. This was like a week before I delivered. I weighed 297 pounds,” she explained. “And honey at my sixth month … I had the surgeon on the phone from bed rest, I’m like, ‘I want this, that.’” Photo credit: Courtesy: The Wendy Williams Show

When a fan in the audience was surprised that pregnant Wendy had been planning her surgery, she said in response, “Yes! Are you out of your mind? Nobody has time to gym down after this catastrophe.” She gestured to the photo of her pregnant body. Photo credit: INSTARImages

“My promise was that I was gonna get it done and promise myself never to have it untuck again,” Wendy said, saying she still exercises regularly to stay in shape. “I don’t want to waste the money.” Photo credit: INSTARImages

Wendy gave birth to her son Kevin, 19, in 2000. In the 2015 special, American Masters: The Women’s List on PBS, the host revealed that she suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to get pregnant. Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I fought tooth and nail to be a mother,” she said at the time. “I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months. That’s when you have the clothes already picked out, the nursery is already painted. They ask you do you want a funeral or do you want the cremation.” Photo credit: INSTARImages