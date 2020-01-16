Wendy Williams Apologizes For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Cleft Lip’ — But Cher Still Wants Her Fired!

Wendy Williams apologized on January 15 for comments she made a week earlier about Joaquin Phoenix looking like he was born with a cleft lip. After the 55-year-old tweeted her apology and pledged to donate money to the cause, Cher slammed her. The “Believe” singer said the apology wasn’t enough and that Wendy ought to be fired.

It all started when Wendy was discussing Joaquin’s Golden Globes win during her January 7 episode. She called the 55-year-old “oddly attractive.”

“He played that Johnny Cash. It wasn’t Reese [Witherspoon] who kept me, it was him,” she said, mentioning his Oscar-nominated role in Walk the Line.

“He knows how to transform, when he shaves [his beard] off, the way he looks at you,” she continued, gushing over the Joker star, who’s the frontrunner to win the best actor Oscar. “And he’s got the good nose that dips way down, like he’s happy with it and so am I.”