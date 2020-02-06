Fran Drescher Doesn’t See ‘A Future’ With Her Friend With Benefits

Fran Drescher opened up about her relationship with her secret friend with benefits while chatting with Wendy Williams on Thursday, February 6. Fran, 62, explained that even though they see each other twice a month, she doesn’t see the pair “having a future together.” She said, “What we do, we do well. You get it.”

Fran explained that he comes over and “Usually we get right into it. And then we lay around, we get on the hot tub. We have something to eat.” When Wendy, 55, asked if she dresses sexy, the former The Nanny star said, “I wear something that I think is entertaining.”