Fran Drescher Doesn’t See ‘A Future’ With Her Friend With Benefits

Fran Drescher opened up about her relationship with her secret friend with benefits while chatting with Wendy Williams on Thursday, February 6. Fran, 62, explained that even though they see each other twice a month, she doesn’t see the pair “having a future together.” She said, “What we do, we do well. You get it.”
Fran explained that he comes over and “Usually we get right into it. And then we lay around, we get on the hot tub. We have something to eat.” When Wendy, 55, asked if she dresses sexy, the former The Nanny star said, “I wear something that I think is entertaining.”
Wendy said she didn’t believe that seeing someone twice a month could be enough, but Fran pushed back. She said, “It's enough because I'm not emotionally attached to him. I need to make room. I need to be able to date.”
Wendy asked if they kiss each other, and Fran said they did. She added, “One cocktail, and I become like a kissing fiend. It loosens everything up.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Happily Divorced star said that a lot of her “emotional needs” are instead fulfilled by her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. The pair were high school sweethearts and were married from 1978 to 1999. After their divorce, he came out as gay and they’ve remained close friends.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Fran said she’s opening herself up to the possibility of new relationships, just not with her friend with benefits
. She said, “I keep an empty drawer in my bathroom. Room in the closet. Ladies, you've got to make room and manifest.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Wendy also asked about Fran’s second ex-husband, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who she was married to from 2014 to 2016. “The first year was excellent, and then the second year was agony. And then the third year was just agony,” Fran explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She said that they’re not friends, but not because she’s bitter. “He kind of holds a grudge. And that's his journey,” she said. “You know, I have absolutely no regrets. Nothing but gratitude for having had the relationship because I think every intimate relationship that you have offers you an opportunity.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Fran is returning to TV with her new NBC sitcom Indebted. It also stars Adam Pally and Abby Elliott.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
