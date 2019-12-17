Wendy Williams Says Katie Couric Motorboated Her!

Wendy Williams shared a weird tidbit with her fans on Tuesday, December 17. While discussing a Hollywood Reporter party she once attended, Wendy, 55, claimed that Katie Couric motorboated her!
Wendy first brought up her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, looking back at her eleven years at The Wendy Williams Show. She told the audience that during season one of the show she was invited to a THR party for “top media influencers.”
“The cover was no good Matt Lauer. That’s how long ago this was,” she reflected about the magazine issue she was featured in, referencing the disgraced Today Show host. Then, she spilled the tea about how messy some of her media industry peers got.
“Katie Couric, who I like, she came over and motorboated me,” she claimed about the now 62-year-old news anchor. The former radio host quickly added, “She had a drink in her hand so I will forgive her.”
She also said Barbara Walters
could “barely stand up,” calling the festivities “a scene.”
Wendy said that, at the time, she had no patience for this messy party behavior.
“At that point I was … leading a regular life and I wasn't impressed by any of it. I was impressed that I was invited,” she remembered.
“But when I was in there seeing all the shenanigans going on, I might have been there for a half-hour before I was like, ‘Okay, car, come pick me up quickly.’ And when I got home I didn't even know who to call,” she said.
She also talked to THR
about how she deals with fame. The magazine noted that she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
this year and that, in 2014, she became the first TV host to have items placed in the Smithsonian.
“It feels like I'm talking about somebody else, not me. I'm Wendy from Jersey. My family doesn't treat me any different. The public treats me different, but I still don't feel [it],” she explained.
