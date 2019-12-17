Wendy Williams Says Katie Couric Motorboated Her!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams shared a weird tidbit with her fans on Tuesday, December 17. While discussing a Hollywood Reporter party she once attended, Wendy, 55, claimed that Katie Couric motorboated her!

Wendy first brought up her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, looking back at her eleven years at The Wendy Williams Show. She told the audience that during season one of the show she was invited to a THR party for “top media influencers.”

“The cover was no good Matt Lauer. That’s how long ago this was,” she reflected about the magazine issue she was featured in, referencing the disgraced Today Show host. Then, she spilled the tea about how messy some of her media industry peers got.

“Katie Couric, who I like, she came over and motorboated me,” she claimed about the now 62-year-old news anchor. The former radio host quickly added, “She had a drink in her hand so I will forgive her.”